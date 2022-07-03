This is the state of health of three Guatemalan migrants who were in the trailer in which 53 people died

As reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Minex), in a statement, one of the Guatemalan migrants who were hospitalized was discharged, and two more will soon leave the medical centers where they are recovering.

Three Guatemalans traveling in the trailer in which 53 migrants suffocated to death in San Antonio, Texas, United States, received consular assistance to find out their state of health after being hospitalized for several days.

“The consular network of the Foreign Ministry provides protection and accompaniment to all of them, to which they authorized their names to be mentioned,” the Minex reported in the document.

This Friday they discharged Marvin Nery Gómez Castañón, 34, who was later transferred to a shelter, where he hopes to soon be reunited with relatives who live in the United States.

Two remain hospitalized

According to the Minex, as part of the consular actions, the 20-year-old compatriot Yenifer Yulisa Cardona Tomás was visited, who is doing well in a medical center and is in good spirits.

Also read: “I escaped and I’m fine”: the message sent by a Guatemalan survivor of the tragedy in Texas to her sister

He adds that he was given legal and immigration guidance there and a videoconference was held with his parents and siblings in Guatemala. She is expected to be discharged in the next few days.

Yenifer had left Guatemala for the United States at the end of May in order to seek new opportunities. He also narrates that her niece had successfully arrived in San Antonio and that she was looking to move to Houston to achieve the so-called “American dream.”

However, the last message that Cardona sent to his uncle Roni Cardona was at 10 am on Monday, telling him that he had gotten on the truck and that he had arrived in San Antonio.

A friend of his confirmed that the van that was found in the 9,600 block of Quintana Road in San Antonio, it was the same one Yenifer was riding.

Before learning that her niece was one of the survivors, Cardona had told Univision her fear that she was among the fatalities.

Also read: Temperature of about 60 degrees Celsius could have been experienced by migrants who died inside a container in Texas

The Minex also assisted another hospitalized national, Fredy Alexander Hernández, 23, with immigration and legal matters, who is in stable condition and is also expected to leave the medical center in the coming days.

Joint work with Mexico, Honduras and El Salvador

“The consular network and the MINEX continue to carry out actions, in conjunction with US, Mexican, Honduran and El Salvador authorities, to advance in the identification of fatalities and wounded in our country. In addition, since the night of June 30, there has been the presence of personnel from the National Registry of Persons (Renap) in San Antonio, to speed up the work of recognizing compatriot migrants,” the statement concludes.