This is the story behind the sex scandal that has “splashed” even Kate Middleton

Things just can’t seem to settle down around the British royal family, who are now embroiled in a new sex scandal involving the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

And it is that for a few years, Queen Elizabeth II’s third son, Andrew of York has been involved in the case of the deceased businessman Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of raping women at the beginning of the century.

Since then, names ranging from donald trump until the brother of Prince Charles of Wales, who has already received three accusations of minors that he abused years ago.

That is why the crown decided to turn its back on him and cut off all support and royal titles, so Andrés found himself alone and outside the benefits of his mother and family.

But now, a new sex scandal comes to light that now drags one of the most beloved members of the royal family, and it is about Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton.

For the peace of many of his followers, Lady Di’s daughter-in-law has been linked to this scandal inadvertently, since it is about the in-laws of her sister, Pipe Middleton.

Father-in-law of Pipa Middleton is accused of sexual abuse

Different British media have confirmed the news that the father-in-law of Kate Middleton’s younger sister is involved in a sex scandal that had remained “silent” for years.

Is about David Matthews, the father of the young woman’s husband 38-year-old who has been involved in a problem for four years and could now re-register.

Pipe’s father-in-law He was singled out by the French justice system for allegedly raping a minor in the 1990s, for which he is now being investigated.

However, it is not about any person, since the plaintiff is nothing more and nothing less than Matthews’s own niece, who has already spent 48 hours in detention.

And it is that the 78-year-old businessman has received two charges of rape, this for allegedly having abused the young woman twice, once in 1998 in Paris and another in 1999, on the exclusive island of St. Barts.

According to the report of British Daily MailCurrently, the investigation is ongoing, since Kate Middleton’s sister’s father-in-law He was summoned to testify last December.

So far, the royal family has remained on the sidelines of the accusations against the political family of the sister of the duchess of cambridgeas they are expected to refrain from statements.

