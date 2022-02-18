This is the story of Daniel Zárate, the young man who dropped out of college to earn more than 50 million a month

Daniel Zárate, the young Colombian who went from university classrooms to earn almost 13 thousand dollars a month. PHOTO: Instagram (soy_zarate)

Can you learn without going to a university? It is a question asked by many young people who want economic stability in Colombia. Daniel Zarate He was one of those who, after passing through a higher education institution, found that this was not his path.

The case of the 22-year-old from Bogota is assimilated to that of many others who access a university due to social pressure. In 2018, he got carried away by the invasive comments and finally decided to enter the University of Medellín to study marketing, as it was one of his three great passions along with advertising and photography.

However, at the end of the first semester, he realized that the Colombian educational system was not in line with his expectations, despite the fact that in Medellínthe semester was six million pesos cheaper than that of most universities in Bogotá.

The end of the year arrived and with it, the doubt of whether or not to continue his studies, and in the midst of his musings he found the answer to many of his problems: He met Paola Ferrer, a 25-year-old civil engineer who is currently his wife. The connection was so intense that they had a long-distance relationship during 2019, and at the beginning of 2020, before the arrival of the pandemic in Colombia, they decided to start a business.

The couple met in 2018, they are currently engaged and both are users of the “Hotmart” application PHOTO: Via Instagram (soy_zarate)

With the strict quarantine throughout the country, the couple’s economic growth was widely affected, and in the midst of the exhausting internet search for a job that was not face-to-face, they came to lean towards working in a call center. But everything changed when they found the Hotmart app.

According to the description on their website, it is “a platform for the marketing and distribution of digital products”, and it works as follows: a person creates a digital product and displays it on the platform; Later, another subject is in charge of looking at that product or service and puts it up for sale, receiving a commission, and finally, within that value chain is the consumer, who buys the product shown in the app.

The couple made up of Paola and Daniel is in charge of selling various products, and contrary to what many may think, it is not a multilevel business model, and much less is assimilated to ‘earn money with social networks’. In fact, in dialogue with El Tiempo they recalled that their first sale was made in May 2020 and left them a profit of 44 dollars.

From that moment on, their lives changed, to the point that Daniel decided not to go back to university, because thanks to Hotmart he was learning and earning good money at the same time. Only in the first month they earned approximately three thousand dollars (11 million pesos at current exchange rates).

How much money per month do they currently earn?

In an interview with the aforementioned media, they claimed to have a total record of more than 72 thousand dollars with the courses they have sold since 2020, and even indicated that monthly they have a range of earnings that oscillates between 5 thousand and 13 thousand dollars (almost 20 and 50 million Colombian pesos, respectively)and to improve your app experience, they created a chatbot that allows them to respond to all interested buyers, and while the automatic responses are generated, the couple focuses on attracting potential customers to the application.

Currently, their business is so successful that they are now in charge of creating content for social networks, helping hundreds of people to improve their economic situation and motivating others to get to know Hotmart. Likewise, they are dedicated to traveling to various countries in the world, and regarding their education, Zárate points out that there are different ways of learning in addition to the university.

