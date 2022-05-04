This is the story of the adopted children of Sandra Bullock

Perhaps one of the most famous celebrity couples with adopted children is Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. But in addition to this currently divorced duo, there is the much-talked about adoption case. Sandra Bullock, who adopted a boy and a girl, Louis and Laila Bullock.

Who are the adopted children of Sandra Bullock, Louis and Laila

Sandra Bullock has been characterized by keeping her private life away from the spotlight. However, what little is known about her lifestyle has made it clear that she is a woman with determination and clear ideas.





That’s why the moment you decided adopt two African American children She was convinced that he would explain to them the cruelties and kindnesses of life. Nor has she “hidden” them from the media scene — they come out of it with her in several videos — but she maintains a good balance between the public and the private with respect to her family.

“I hope that by telling my story people know that opportunities do not end as I believed at some point. There are hundreds of children ready to be yours. You are a father the minute you accept the love of that little one and it is surprising how we could be stealing someone’s happiness by telling them that there is a box or a model that they cannot get out of. There are no boxes! ”, He said in an interview with the famous American television presenter and journalist hode Kotbwho, in turn, was inspired by Sandra and adopted her first child at age 52.

That is why this is what is known about the two children that Sandra Bullock adopted, Louis Bardo Bullock (12, adopted in 2010) and Laila Bullock (10, adopted in 2015).

Who is Louis Bardo Bullock, adopted son of Sandra Bullock

In January 2010, Bullock and her then-husband jesse james announced plans to adopt a child from New Orleans, Louisiana. Then the controversial divorce occurred and Sandra continued with the adoption process as a single mother.

The now ex-couple had started an adoption process years before and wanted to keep it a secret until after the 2010 Oscars, but because the story leaked before the process was completed, Sandra was able to bring her little Louis home without including Jesse’s last name. “Louis is perfect, I can not describe it in another way”, were the words with which Bullock presented his baby in People.

Ever since Louis came into her life, Sandra has promoted adoption, and has confessed that she had always wanted to be a mother, but that her biological opportunity simply did not come. In 2005, at age 41, she thought that perhaps her time had passed, then Hurricane Katrina came, and that made her understand that there was a child who needed her. After a process that lasted four years, Louis finally came into her life.

Who is Laila Bullock, adopted daughter of Sandra Bullock

Laila, originally and louisiana, came to Sandra’s life in 2015. Of the few times that Laila has been seen, it is in an appearance in a 2020 video where the actress participated in the program Red Table Talk.

Sandra stressed that her daughter is “all a superhero, the one who would save her world.” And that she is ready to accompany the nurses —these were pandemic times— “in a few years!”

In addition, a source close to Bullock revealed to closer that her two adopted children only know her as “the mom, not as a famous actress”. “Louis and Laila are two of the most respectful and well-behaved kids I know. They’re not spoiled at all, which you would expect from a Hollywood kid, and that’s why Sandra is nothing more than a mother to them.”