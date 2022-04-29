This is the story of the hooded American woman who was arrested this Thursday in Bogotá in the riots

Within the framework of the commemoration of the first year of the social outbreak that occurred on April 28, 2021, this Thursday there were several protests in the country in different points of the national territory, some of which were overshadowed by vandals.

During the day there were several captures, as announced by the Director General of the Police, Jorge Luis Vargas, who expressed during the night that there were 47 captures in total, of which 23 were by court order or “violated some principle of the law of the Constitution and that affected public or private property”. Throughout the day there were 13 arrests in flagrante delicto of those who obstructed or affected property”.

In that sense, one of the detainees claimed to be a citizen of the United States, after she took off a scarf that did not allow her face to be seen, on the road corridor of Calle 26 in the afternoon hours, when the demonstrations became hostile due to clashes between some members of the Mobile Anti-riot Squad (Esmad) and several hooded men, as usually happens when there is some type of protest or mobilization.

The woman had around her agents from that squad, other protesters, some journalists and people who apparently would be human rights defenders and she affirmed: “I am a foreigner, I am from the United States. I am a Political Science student at the Universidad de los Andes.”

Minister Molano assured that there was a deployment of 72,000 men, 50,000 units of the National Police and 22,000 of the military forces, especially on the country’s highways, and pointed out that throughout the night and on Friday, the established protection devices will continue.

Meanwhile, the Minister of the Interior, Daniel Palacios, assured that “for this day more than 123 activities that were developed throughout the national territory, of which 33 are in force and run normally.

The director of the National Police, General Jorge Luis Vargas, referred to the demonstrations in municipalities, where a report of five interventions was known, with Esmad acting in four of them.

It is worth noting that traffic in the capital was totally affected, as several public transport stations had to close their operations at different times of the day and at different points.

That’s the way it is, The trunk lines most affected during the day were: the road corridor of Calle 26, Av. Caracas, Av. Carrera 30 (NQS), Av. Calle 80. Among the TransMilenio stations that have stopped operating are La Campiña, Calle 45, Calle 39, Ciudad Universitaria, Av. El Dorado, El Campín, Simón Bolívar.

The demonstrations were attended by different sectors that have a great social impact, such as the indigenous minga, which was organized in order to obtain a declaration of humanitarian emergency, representing peasant, Afro, indigenous and student sectors from various departments in the south-west of the country.

Giovanny Yule, representative of the Regional Indigenous Council of Cauca (Cric) expressed: “We come in a legitimate action, walking the word, to declare ourselves in a humanitarian emergency for the whole situation of violence that has been bathing our indigenous, afro, peasant territories with bloodand now the territories of the city with the military and political persecution”.