This is the style of nails that the granddaughter of José Luis “El Puma” Rodríguez uses and that will be a trend this season

Photo of James James1 hour ago
the young Galilea Lopez Morillodaughter of Liliana Rodríguez and granddaughter of the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis “El Puma” Rodriguez and Lila Morillo, has begun to form a life that makes her shine for her skills, growth in social networks where she is a trend and talents that she gradually brings to light.

the grandmother of Galilee, the talented 81-year-old Venezuelan artist Lila Morillo, has been in the media spotlight lately. A week ago she appeared at a show with Liliana and Lilibeth (the other daughter of El Puma) in the city of Miami, where they have been living for a long time and she was seen with some mobility difficulties.

