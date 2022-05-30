This is the style of nails that the granddaughter of José Luis “El Puma” Rodríguez uses and that will be a trend this season

the young Galilea Lopez Morillodaughter of Liliana Rodríguez and granddaughter of the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis “El Puma” Rodriguez and Lila Morillo, has begun to form a life that makes her shine for her skills, growth in social networks where she is a trend and talents that she gradually brings to light.

the grandmother of Galilee, the talented 81-year-old Venezuelan artist Lila Morillo, has been in the media spotlight lately. A week ago she appeared at a show with Liliana and Lilibeth (the other daughter of El Puma) in the city of Miami, where they have been living for a long time and she was seen with some mobility difficulties.

Lila immediately became a topic of conversation on social networks and the video of her presentation went viral, worrying fans. That’s why the mother of Galilea Lopez Morilloeldest daughter of the actress and the singer, posted a video on her Instagram account where she stated that her mother is perfectly fine.

“No one knows when Lila Morillo is going to say ‘this is it,’ only God knows that, but as long as the public continues to want coconut water to drink and as long as the body holds out, there is Lila for a while. It’s ugly that the media waters a false news without confirming it beforehand”, declared Liliana through a video, where she also showed the grandmother of Galileewho smiled.

Source: Instagram @galilealopezmorillo_

On the other hand, the granddaughter of Jose Luis “El Puma” Rodriguez He made it clear that with his social networks he can set a trend, as he did by showing on Instagram, his very well sculpted and well-cared nails. In the image, the young woman showed shades of white and green with small stripes that make a combination. “I may be the world’s worst hand model BUT I couldn’t let this go without posting. Save up for some spring nail inspo! Living for this minty french,” she wrote in the post.