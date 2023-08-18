This is the superfood that contains a lot of iron and that we do not eat in Spain

The blood of various animals, including pigs, is valued as a culinary treasure in many countries because of its nutritional benefits. Places such as Hungary, Chile, China, Mexico and Spain value it for its ability to enrich dishes, either with meat or to thicken sauces and enhance broths.

Throughout Spain, the incorporation of pig’s blood into gastronomy has deep roots. The popular wisdom saying “from pig, to walk”, highlights this animal’s versatility in the kitchen. Thus, there is a wide range of dishes and preparations with this blood, from the famous black pudding with various ingredients to fried blood with onions.

according to the food guide Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, 100 grams of pig blood contains 81 calories, is rich in protein (18.50 grams) and contains virtually no carbohydrates. In addition, it has a low fat content, only 1 gram, and contains 40 milligrams of cholesterol. In terms of minerals, it provides 207 mg of sodium, 6.30 mg of calcium and a remarkable amount of iron, 42 mg, which is almost eight times more than lentils. In vitamins, we get 30 mg of vitamin A and 0.60 mg of vitamin B3. These nutritional values ​​suggest that consuming pig’s blood may have significant health benefits.

Increases Protein Levels

The high amount of protein in pig blood makes it an aid in raising protein levels, which is recommended for physically active people. Additionally, protein is necessary for growth, tissue repair, hormone and enzyme production, and muscle development.

Another outstanding feature is its iron-rich content, specifically in the form of “heme iron”, which is highly absorbable by the body. This high assimilation facilitates its effective use in vital functions such as hematopoiesis, which produces red blood cells to deliver oxygen to cells. This prevents anemia caused by iron deficiency.

Pig blood also provides important trace minerals such as zinc and copper, which strengthen the immune system and counteract aging. It is especially beneficial for people who are malnourished or recovering from kidney or heart diseases, as well as having a role in slowing aging.

Despite its benefits, pig’s blood is not for everyone. People with high cholesterol and high blood pressure should reduce their intake due to its cholesterol content. People with liver cirrhosis should also be careful, as its high protein content can put a strain on the liver.