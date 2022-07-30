Johnson rose to fame with her role in the film 50 Shades of Gray (2015), a film that demanded of the actress a certain figure that required diet and exercise. The custom stayed with the actress and she still feeds herself today as a result of the wave of ecological awareness that watches over health and the world.

By: MUI KITCHEN Editorial Office July 30, 2022 11:44 a.m.

The diet of dakota johnson to maintain a stylized figure like that of Anastasia Steele is much more committed than just removing a few things from the menu, so when the filming of the first installment of the trilogy began, she changed her diet and worked with Ramona Braganza to sculpt your figure.

This is the supermarket where Dakota Johnson buys the products for her organic diet.

Meals have become an ecological world unto themselves, everything you eat dakota today, as in 2014, it is organic because it provides 70% more antioxidants to the body than what can be obtained in a traditional market.

Erewhon has a motto: if it’s here, it’s good for you. This supermarket, where celebrities like Megan fox Y Elle McPhersondefines itself as a community of people who are in love with pure products that protect people’s lives and the planet.

There, in addition to being able to shop for food, in fact, you can sit down to eat dishes prepared with products from the supermarket. They have fresh fish, sushi, smoothies, salads, vegetables, juices, even the brand has a line of skin care, of course, made with organic products.

Organic products and organic foods. This supermarket is Johnson’s favorite.

The smoothies and juices dakota consumed since 2014, they have become great allies of his diet, and he has been seen leaving Erewhon with some of them, and also from other places with these drinks loaded with antioxidants for the care of the body.