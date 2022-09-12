This is the surprising level of studies of Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot is one of the most talented, beautiful and blockbuster actresses in Hollywood. Gadot was born in Israel and although she always wanted to be an actress, the young woman had to fulfill many obligations in her country before pursuing her dream.

The protagonist of “Wonder Woman” and “Fast and Furious” was born in 1985 in Israel. Since she was little, her mother always educated her so that she would be a beauty queen, and for that reason Gal she had to take courses in makeup, hairstyle and even dance classes.

Photo: Gal Gadot. Source: Instagram @galgadot

Gal Gadot She graduated from Begin High School on Rosh Ha’ayin and then began working as a babysitter and as a cashier at Burger King. At 18, she won the Miss Israel 2004 contest and then she represented her country at Miss Universe that same year. Unfortunately she Gal she did not make it to the top 10 finalists.



Photo: Gal Gadot. Source: Instagram @galgadot

When you return to your country, Gal served for 2 years in the Israel Defense Forces, something that is mandatory for young people in that country. During that time Gadot trained as a combat trainer, and without a doubt everything she learned during this time helped her to perform most of the scenes that she has starred in “Wonder Woman”.

After he finished his military service in Israel, Gal Gadot studied law and international relations at the IDC Herzliya university in Herzliya, graduating with honors. She then began working as an actress, and her first project was “Bubot” in 2007. Two years later she would join the cast of “Fast and Furious” and her portrayal of Gisele Yashar allowed her to enter Hollywood through the front door. .