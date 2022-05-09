This is the table of positions after the triumph of AC Milan

2022-05-08

AC Milan won 3-1 at Hellas Verona (ninth) on Sunday and regained the top spot in Serie A on matchday 36 of the Italian championship, with just two more rounds to play.

The ‘Rossoneri’ were forced to win to regain the lead, after Inter (2nd) did the same on Friday against Empoli (4-2) and provisionally rose to first place.

However, the match did not start well for Milan: Sandro Tonali scored a goal (16) that was disallowed for offside and, to the despair of the Milanese, Verona went ahead minutes later with a Davide Faraoni header ( 38).

The reaction of the contenders for the title was immediate and Tonali equalized (45+3) after a great individual action by Rafael Leao on the left side. The script was repeated in the second half, and Leao went back to assist Tonali (50) to put the ‘Rossoneri’ ahead.

From the second goal, Milan dedicated themselves to managing the game and in the final stretch of the game Alessandro Florenzi (87) scored the final 3-1, just after entering the field.