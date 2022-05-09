This is the table of positions after the triumph of AC Milan
2022-05-08
AC Milan won 3-1 at Hellas Verona (ninth) on Sunday and regained the top spot in Serie A on matchday 36 of the Italian championship, with just two more rounds to play.
The ‘Rossoneri’ were forced to win to regain the lead, after Inter (2nd) did the same on Friday against Empoli (4-2) and provisionally rose to first place.
The surprise of the transfer market: Luis Suárez offers to return
However, the match did not start well for Milan: Sandro Tonali scored a goal (16) that was disallowed for offside and, to the despair of the Milanese, Verona went ahead minutes later with a Davide Faraoni header ( 38).
The reaction of the contenders for the title was immediate and Tonali equalized (45+3) after a great individual action by Rafael Leao on the left side. The script was repeated in the second half, and Leao went back to assist Tonali (50) to put the ‘Rossoneri’ ahead.
From the second goal, Milan dedicated themselves to managing the game and in the final stretch of the game Alessandro Florenzi (87) scored the final 3-1, just after entering the field.
With the victory, Milan thus reaches 80 points, two more than Inter, when there are only two dates left for the end of the championship and they are still on track to achieve their first Italian league since the 2010-2011 season.
In the fight for permanence, Cagliari achieved a 1-1 draw in the ninth minute of added time on their visit to Salernitana, a result that lengthens the uncertainty about relegation, which will be decided in the last two dates.
Rome qualifies for the Conference League final against Feyenoord and José Mourinho is going for a milestone that no one has
La Salernitana (17th) came out of relegation on Thursday after defeating 2-1 Unione Venezia (20th) and received Cagliari (18th), in a key day for relegation, marked by the surprising victory of Genoa (19th) against the Juventus on Friday.
The Salernitanos managed to open the scoring thanks to a penalty obtained by Griogoris Kastanos and converted by Simone Verdi (68). The goal was celebrated as if it were a title and the celebration led to a fight with the Sardinians, who never lowered their arms.
Cagliari came close to equalizing with a shot at the post by Alberto Grassi (76) and then they were awarded a penalty that was annulled due to the intervention of video arbitration, for a prior foul on the goalkeeper (90+2). In the last moments of the match, Giorgio Altare tied the match with a header (90+9).
This tie gives hope to the bottom Unione Venezia, who defeated Bologna 4-3 (13th) with a goal from Dennis Johnsen in stoppage time (90+3), and who is five units away from salvation, with six points to play for.
In the other game on Sunday, Atalanta won 3-1 in Spezia (16th) to stay in the fight for European places. With 59 points they are seventh, even with Roma (6th), who will face Fiorentina (8th, 56 points) on Monday, a decisive duel in the fight for qualification for the Europa League.
Classification: Pts JGEP GF GC Dif
1. Milan 80 36 24 8 4 64 31 33
2. Inter 78 36 23 9 4 78 31 47
3. Naples 73 36 22 7 7 68 31 37
4. Juventus 69 36 20 9 7 55 33 22
5.Lazio 62 36 18 8 10 72 53 19
6. Rome 59 35 17 8 10 55 40 15
7. Atalanta 59 36 16 11 9 65 45 20
8. Fiorentina 56 35 17 5 13 54 47 7
9. Hellas Verona 52 36 14 10 12 62 55 7
10. Turin 47 36 12 11 13 45 38 7
11. Sassuolo 47 36 12 11 13 61 62 -1
12. Udinese 44 36 10 14 12 55 55 0
13. Bologna 43 36 11 10 15 42 52 -10
14. Empoli 37 36 9 10 17 48 69 -21
15. Sampdoria 33 36 9 6 21 42 59 -17
16. Spezia 33 36 9 6 21 38 66 -28
17. Salernitana 30 36 7 9 20 32 73 -41
18. Cagliari 29 36 6 11 19 33 65 -32
19. Genoa 28 36 4 16 16 27 56 -29
20. Union Venezia 25 36 6 7 23 33 68 -35