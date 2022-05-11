This is the table of positions in the Premier League

2022-05-11

After the long-suffering victory of the ‘Reds’ on Tuesday against Aston Villa (2-1), Pep Guardiola’s team had to win to maintain their lead at the top of the standings.

Author of four goals in his team’s thrashing of Wolverhampton (8th), the Belgian Kevin de Bruyne brings Manchester City closer to the Premier League title, which maintains a three-point lead over Liverpool with only two games to go in the championship .

And the ‘Citizens’ did not fail, led by a stellar De Bruyne who scored three goals before half an hour of play (7, 16 and 24) and rounded off his performance with a fourth goal in the second half (60).

The international Raheem Sterling completed the win in the final stretch (84) against some ‘Wolves’ who were only rival in the first minutes, when Leander Dendoncker achieved the provisional 1-1 (11).

In other postponed matches, Chelsea thrashed Leeds 3-0, a result that brings the ‘Blues’ closer to the next Champions League and the ‘Peackocks’ to relegation to the Championship (2nd division).

In a match without history, Mason Mount (4), the American Christian Pulisic (55) and the Belgian Romelu Lukaku (83) scored the goals of the London team, which has 70 points, 8 more than Tottenham, which on Thursday needs the victory against Arsenal (4th) to stay in the fight for the Top 4 in the two remaining days.

The defeat places Leeds, a team coached by Argentine Marcelo Bielsa until he was dismissed at the end of February due to poor results, in relegation positions, tied on points with Burnley and two with Everton, who came close to salvation after starting a point in his visit to Watford (19th).