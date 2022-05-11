This is the table of positions in the Premier League
2022-05-11
Author of four goals in his team’s thrashing of Wolverhampton (8th), the Belgian Kevin de Bruyne brings Manchester City closer to the Premier League title, which maintains a three-point lead over Liverpool with only two games to go in the championship .
Ancelotti’s reaction after Haaland’s signing for Manchester City
After the long-suffering victory of the ‘Reds’ on Tuesday against Aston Villa (2-1), Pep Guardiola’s team had to win to maintain their lead at the top of the standings.
And the ‘Citizens’ did not fail, led by a stellar De Bruyne who scored three goals before half an hour of play (7, 16 and 24) and rounded off his performance with a fourth goal in the second half (60).
The international Raheem Sterling completed the win in the final stretch (84) against some ‘Wolves’ who were only rival in the first minutes, when Leander Dendoncker achieved the provisional 1-1 (11).
In other postponed matches, Chelsea thrashed Leeds 3-0, a result that brings the ‘Blues’ closer to the next Champions League and the ‘Peackocks’ to relegation to the Championship (2nd division).
James Rodríguez explains the reason why he doesn’t want Real Madrid to win the Champions League and goes with Liverpool
In a match without history, Mason Mount (4), the American Christian Pulisic (55) and the Belgian Romelu Lukaku (83) scored the goals of the London team, which has 70 points, 8 more than Tottenham, which on Thursday needs the victory against Arsenal (4th) to stay in the fight for the Top 4 in the two remaining days.
The defeat places Leeds, a team coached by Argentine Marcelo Bielsa until he was dismissed at the end of February due to poor results, in relegation positions, tied on points with Burnley and two with Everton, who came close to salvation after starting a point in his visit to Watford (19th).
Classification: Pts JGEP GF GC Dif
1. Manchester City 89 36 28 5 3 94 22 72
2. Liverpool 86 36 26 8 2 89 24 65
3.Chelsea 70 36 20 10 6 73 31 42
4. Armory 66 35 21 3 11 56 42 14
5. Tottenham 62 35 19 5 11 60 40 20
6. Manchester United 58 37 16 10 11 57 56 1
7. West Ham 55 36 16 7 13 57 46 11
8. Wolverhampton 50 36 15 5 16 36 39 -3
9. Brighton 47 36 11 14 11 38 42 -4
10. Leicester 45 35 12 9 14 52 56 -4
11. Crystal Palace 44 35 10 14 11 46 42 4
12.Aston Villa 43 35 13 4 18 48 49 -1
13. Brentford 43 36 12 7 17 44 52 -8
14.Newcastle 43 36 11 10 15 40 61 -21
15. Southampton 40 36 9 13 14 41 61 -20
16. Everton 36 35 10 6 19 37 56 -19
17. Burnley 34 35 7 13 15 32 49 -17
18. Leeds United 34 36 8 10 18 39 77 -38
19. Watford 23 36 6 5 25 32 70 -38
20. Norwich City 21 36 5 6 25 22 78 -56