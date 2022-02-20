this is the table of positions of the Spanish league 2021-022

2022-02-20
Barcelona ‘assaulted’ Mestalla after defeating Valencia 1-4 for matchday 25 of the Spanish league, in a match where aubameyang he debuted as a Barça goalscorer with his double.
Whiplash to the angle: Aubameyang’s brace with Barcelona
With this result, the team Xaviwho still has a match pending, remains in fourth position in the table with 42 units, the same as the Atletico Madrid. The Catalan team is still in Champions positions and the mattresses are fifth.
Real Madridwho yesterday thrashed Alaves at home 3-0, he does not let go of the lead and adds 57 points. The closest pursuer of him is the Sevillewhich is in second with 51 and tied this Saturday against Spanish 1-1.
The Betiswhich receives the Majorca at the Benito Villamarín, he is third with 43 units, only surpassing Barcelona and Athletic by one point, but could come unstuck if he wins.
Villarreal is sixth with 39, followed by the Real society with 38, athletic club with 34, Osasuna He is 32 and he Celta Vigo add 31 just like the Vallecano Ray.
With this defeat against the azulgranas, the Valencia he is twelfth with 30 points and suffered his ninth fall of the campaign.
For his part, the Cadiz continues in the last places with 20. The squad where the Honduran plays Anthony ‘Choco’ Lozano fight for non-relegation with the Alaves and I raised.