this is the table of positions of the Spanish league 2021-022

2022-02-20

Barcelona ‘assaulted’ Mestalla after defeating Valencia 1-4 for matchday 25 of the Spanish league, in a match where aubameyang he debuted as a Barça goalscorer with his double.

Whiplash to the angle: Aubameyang’s brace with Barcelona

With this result, the team Xaviwho still has a match pending, remains in fourth position in the table with 42 units, the same as the Atletico Madrid. The Catalan team is still in Champions positions and the mattresses are fifth.

Real Madridwho yesterday thrashed Alaves at home 3-0, he does not let go of the lead and adds 57 points. The closest pursuer of him is the Sevillewhich is in second with 51 and tied this Saturday against Spanish 1-1.