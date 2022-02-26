This is the table of positions of the Spanish League after the victory of Real Madrid against Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid defeated Rayo Vallecano (0-1) this Saturday thanks to a fantastic combination of Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema, with seven minutes to go, which will allow them to continue to lead the 2021-2022 Spanish League solidly after matchday 26 regardless of the result of their pursuers, who also play each other in the Seville derby.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team pulled on talent when everything pointed to the distribution of points. It is evident that the whites no longer have the forcefulness of the beginning of the season – there are hardly any rotations – and that only a spark, like that of Benzema in the 83rd minute, can change the course of a game in which anything could have happened.

The win is the second in a row for Real Madrid, who have accumulated seven clean sheets in the last eleven games. Data that speaks of their defensive strength in a week, with no commitments in between, heading to Real Madrid before receiving PSG. Rayo, meanwhile, has lost five in a row and hasn’t won in the league since December. His good start gives him license to continue in the middle of the table.

The madridistas are leaders with 60 points, they are 9 ahead of Sevilla, which is playing the derby against Betis, which is third with 46.

In fourth place is Barcelona with 42 units, tied with Atlético de Madrid. Real Madrid is 18 points above the other two great Spanish teams.

