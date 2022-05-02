This is the table of scorers in the Premier League

2022-05-02

After having added a single point in the last three dates and having seen his chances of playing in the Champions League evaporate next season, the Man Utd showed his best face Brentford (3-0), this Monday at the closing of the 35th date of the Premier League.

With 58 points, the ‘Red Devils’ are sixth, five points behind Arsenal, currently 4th and last virtual classified for the Champions League, and three points behind Tottenham (5th).

But United It is the only team to have already played 36 games and they only have two left, four for the ‘Gunners’ and another four for the ‘Spurs’.

The ‘Champions’ goal is still mathematically possible for the Man Utdbut the real options are almost nil.

In their last game of the season at Old Trafford, which again saw protests against the club’s American owners, the Glazer family, the locals were partly forgiven for a lackluster season.

The Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes, after a great service from Anthony Elanga, opened the scoring in the 9th minute.

At game time, Cristiano Ronaldocaused a penalty that he himself converted to make it 2-0.