This is the table of scorers in the Premier League

2022-05-02
After having added a single point in the last three dates and having seen his chances of playing in the Champions League evaporate next season, the Man Utd showed his best face Brentford (3-0), this Monday at the closing of the 35th date of the Premier League.
With 58 points, the ‘Red Devils’ are sixth, five points behind Arsenal, currently 4th and last virtual classified for the Champions League, and three points behind Tottenham (5th).
But United It is the only team to have already played 36 games and they only have two left, four for the ‘Gunners’ and another four for the ‘Spurs’.
The ‘Champions’ goal is still mathematically possible for the Man Utdbut the real options are almost nil.
In their last game of the season at Old Trafford, which again saw protests against the club’s American owners, the Glazer family, the locals were partly forgiven for a lackluster season.
The Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes, after a great service from Anthony Elanga, opened the scoring in the 9th minute.
At game time, Cristiano Ronaldocaused a penalty that he himself converted to make it 2-0.
In his celebration he pointed to his chest and then to the Old Trafford pitch, in a gesture that seems to indicate that he has no intention of changing teams next season.
And in the 72nd minute it was former French central defender Raphaël Varane who sealed the win with his first goal since his arrival at the English club last summer.
CR7 approaches Salah
the egyptian Mohammed Salahrecently chosen as the best player of the season by the English press, continues to dominate the ranking of scorers in England for another week, with 22 goals, despite not having scored in the last two days.
Son Heung Minauthor of a double on Sunday, is already the second top scorer in England with 19 goals, his best tally since joining Tottenham in 2015.
Table of scorers of the matches of the 35th day after the English Premier League football:
22 goals: Salah (Liverpool)
19 goals: Son Heung-min (Tottenham)
18 goals: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)
15 goals: Jack (Liverpool)
14 goals: Mane (Liverpool)
13 goals: Kane (Tottenham)
12 goals: Toney (Brentford), Zaha (Crystal Palace)
11 goals: De Bruyne (Manchester City), Mahrez (Manchester City), Saka (Arsenal)
10 goals: Bonaventure (Watford), Bowen (West Ham), Mount (Chelsea), Pukki (Norwich City), Raphinha (Leeds), Smith-Rowe (Arsenal), Sterling (Manchester City), Vardy (Leicester), B. Fernandes (Manchester United)
9 goals: Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Watkins (Aston Villa)
8 goals: Antonio (West Ham), Foden (Manchester City), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Gallagher (Crystal Palace), Maddison (Leicester), Maupay (Brighton), Richarlison (Everton), B. Silva (Manchester City) .