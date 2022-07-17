This is the tattoo that a Stranger Things actor shares with Lily Collins

The actors of stranger things They are the most sought after of the moment and all the details of their lives surprise their fans. He knows which of them shares a tattoo with Lily Collins and why.

The fourth season of stranger thingsnot only brought new actors to the cast like Joseph Quinn either Jamie Campbell Bower, but also put the already well-known ones back in the spotlight of the industry. Well, although the boys from Hawkins are already international stars, the reality is that the return of their characters once again made them the performers of the moment. Although, of course, the incorporation of new artists has also attracted a lot of attention.

Although actors like Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown either finn wolfhard they are still the favorites of the public, Joseph Quinn Y Jamie Campbell Bower They also knew how to win the hearts of the spectators. In fact, at present, these two are among the most sought-after artists and demanded by fans to the point that, little by little, more and more details of their lives are being known. But, the information about one of them that just went viral surprised more than one follower.

This is because this information involves neither more nor less than Lily Collins. The actress is one of Netflix’s favorites and now a relationship from her past has resurfaced. Many of the fans of stranger things they remembered that Jamie Campbell Bower before being Vecna ​​had a passionate affair with Collins. The artists met during the filming of Shadowhunters: city of bones in 2012 and 2013, for the premiere of the film, they already presented themselves as an official couple.

During the feature film they played a couple who, obviously, crossed the screen. The love between them lasted five years and, at that time, they were considered one of the favorite couples in Hollywood. But, everything ended since, as announced at the time, it was not good for them to be together. Even so, the truth is that both are still very connected since, in 2012, they decided to get a joint tattoo that, for now, neither of them has been erased!

The writing that both carry on their skin says: “Love for ever and ever” and, apparently, is part of a great memory of his life. Well, neither of them seems to have the intention of erasing it and they continue to wear it. Of course, it should be noted that both have already rebuilt her life and, moreover, she is happily married, although she seems to have a great relationship with the actor from stranger things.