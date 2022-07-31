This is the tea that lowers blood sugar and promotes intestinal health

New research in people with some risk factors for heart disease showed that green tea extract can lower blood glucose levels.

The study was carried out for four weeks, in which this drink proved to be effective in reducing sugar and intestinal inflammation.

The researchers said this is the first study to assess whether health risks related to metabolic syndrome can be lowered by green tea’s anti-inflammatory benefits.

In fact, this disease affects a third of Americans, the authors said. The study was conducted at Ohio State University in the United States on 40 people.

This research followed up on a previous one from 2019, in which lower obesity and fewer health risks in mice consuming green tea supplements were associated with better gut health.

“There is a lot of evidence that higher consumption of green tea is associated with good levels of cholesterol, glucose and triglycerides, but no study has linked its benefits in the intestine with these health factors,” said Richard Bruno, lead author.

This new study was published in the journal Current Developments in Nutrition. The document also reviews the benefits of green tea extract in reducing glucose and reducing inflammation and lower intestinal permeability in healthy people.

“What this tells us is that within a month we are able to lower blood glucose in both people with metabolic syndrome and healthy people,” Bruno explained.

Metabolic syndrome patients are diagnosed with at least three of the five factors that increase the risk of heart disease, diabetes and other health problems.

A total of 40 participants – 21 with metabolic syndrome and 19 healthy adults – consumed gummies containing green tea extract rich in anti-inflammatory compounds called catechins for 28 days.

The daily dose was equivalent to five cups of green tea. In the double-blind, randomized crossover trial, all participants spent a further 28 days taking a placebo, with a month off from any supplement between treatments.

The researchers confirm that the participants, as advised, followed a low polyphenol diet –natural antioxidants found in fruits, vegetables, teas and spices– during the placebo and green tea extract manufacturing phases of the study, so that any results could be attributed to the effects of green tea alone.

According to Bruno, this study is not intended to cure metabolic syndrome with a month’s worth of research, but based on what is known about the causative factors of the syndrome, it could offer a solution.

“There is a possibility that green tea acts, at least in part, at the intestinal level to alleviate the risk of developing it or reverse it if you already have metabolic syndrome,” said the author of the document.

*With information from Europa Press (Infosalus).