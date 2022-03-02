This is the technology that will replace cell phones, according to Bill Gates’ prediction; what is it about and when will it arrive?

TO Despite the crisis that keeps the whole world on edge, technological advances never stop being news. And, on this occasion, the person in charge of surprising many people has been Bill Gates. But not predicting another pandemic, as he had previously announced. Now points to some electronic tattooswhich could even be used to make calls.

The company Chaotic Moon developed a new technique that, relying on biotechnology, wants to bring analysis and information gathering functions to the human body. This advance consists of the development of an electronic tattoo on the skin whose purpose is to collect and monitor medical and sports data.

These skin tattoos would provide real-time medical information that can be used both to prevent diseases and for the control of vital signs in professional athletes. However, Bill Gates wants to go further and would look for these to work as means to carry out actions such as calling, sending a message or looking for an address.

Clearly, there is no stipulated time for your arrivalbut this billionaire and philanthropist is already carrying out more advanced studies so that tattoos not only send medical information but also can be used as smart phones.