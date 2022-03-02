This is the tender video between Ángela Aguilar and her grandfather, Antonio Aguilar, which has gone viral on networks

In the clip you can see how Pepe Aguilar’s father makes his granddaughter smile when she was a baby.

March 01, 2022 08:45 a.m.

Angela Aguilar She is very well on her way to keeping the weight of her surname high and she has shown it at only 18 years of age. The young she was born a star and not only her talent backs her up but also her skills and charisma.

The young woman has a lot of talent to draw from, because in addition to Pepe Aguilar she has the teachings of her grandfather, Anthony Aguilar, who is considered a legend in the popular music of Mexico. As if that were not enough, he also played important roles in the cinema, leading him to be a great example for Angela to follow.

unpublished video

But talent is not the only thing that Antonio Aguilar has inherited to the singer, but also several moments of coexistence in which it is seen how a grandfather took care of his granddaughter.

Through social networks, a video shared by Pepe Aguilar in mid-2020 has gone viral, where fragments of family moments are seen and where a small Ángela Aguilar appears being lulled by her grandfather.

It should be remembered that Ángela was born in 2003 and Antonio passed away in 2007, so both had the opportunity to meet and live together for at least 4 years.