this is the terrifying prison in which “El Chapo” Guzmán is serving his life sentence

Since then the Mexican drug trafficker is imprisoned in the Maximum Security Penitentiary and Administrative Center in Florence, Also known as ADX Florence or the “Alcatraz of the Rockies, one of the toughest prisons in the world.

Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, founder of the Sinaloa Cartel, He was sentenced in July 2019 to life in prison in the US for drug trafficking and money laundering, among other charges.

This maximum security prison was built in order to separate prisoners from the rest of the world and is currently home to some of the world’s most dangerous terrorists and drug traffickers.

Inmates at ADX Florence jail they spend days in isolation inside small concrete cells and, according to research published by the journal The Nationsrecurrently they are fed small portions of food.

Likewise, they spend between 22 and 24 hours a day alone in a room 3.8 meters long and 7.6 meters widewhich only has a small window to allow light to enter.

Criminals held at ADX Florence prison only they are allowed to leave their cells one hour a day to be in the common areas and they are forced to eat inside this small room, since their food is provided to them through a crack installed in the door.

Due to the strict regimen established within the ADX Florence prison, Several inmates have expressed their dissatisfaction with the conditions in which they live and the way in which they are treated by the prison authorities.

One of the most famous cases was that of John Jay Powers, who entered this prison in 1990 for robbing a bank and lost his sanity as a result of the harsh confinement he experienced inside this maximum security prison.

Another criminal who expressed his discontent with these conditions was Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmánwho revealed his experience inside the ADX Florence prison through an affidavit.

“Every night this causes my heart to start beating rapidly, raising my blood pressure. I have presented this problem to the staff, but no one has done anything,” said the drug trafficker due to the lack of attention received in this prison.