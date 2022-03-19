this is the Tetris Effect and its consequences for the brain

The goal was none other than fit geometric pieces , made up of five frames, in a wooden box. While he was creating this game, Alexei imagined that his pieces fell into a glass and that the players could move them to both sides and even rotate them in order to create complete forms.

Thus, in 1984, Alexey Pajitnov developed one of the most important games in history: the Tetris . This title entered homes without making much noise, causing people of all ages to spend hours trying to fit geometric pieces to the rhythm of its peculiar song.

The 80’s were a very important decade for the world of video games. In those times, thousands of homes had the first video consoles of the time, and even the first arcades where we could play numerous titles for a small price.

But the game ended up being very difficult, so he made the decision to simplify the pieces by 4 square figures, with the name of Tetrominos. The name of the game comes from the combination of Tetra in Greek, which is four, and apart from that Alexei’s favorite sport was tennis. However, what the Soviet scientist did not know was that his creation would become the best-selling game in history almost forty years later… and from which it would be created his own obsession. This is what is known today as the ‘Tetris Effect’, of which it even has a psychological branch.

What is this effect?

It is not new that the human brain is still a mystery to science. Despite the fact that we are in a time of continuous development, even today we still do not know the organ that lives inside our head, exactly the same one that we must use to discover it.

When it was first described it was given a secondary role, with the weight of consciousness being placed in the heart. Today, however, it is known that the brain is the organic support of everything we are, and that it is even capable of vary its form and function to adapt to what we do.

That could be a first introduction to the explanation of what this Tetris Effect, as it is known, has to do with. However, science has tried to discover how certain activities change the structure of the brainand the truth is that Tetris has been, without a doubt, the game that has been used most frequently for this purpose.

Therefore, with it it has been shown that, if we try to play for many hours in a row, we will notice a strange feeling in our environmentas if wanting to order reality around us in blocks like in the game, as if we were playing in the real world unconsciously, since our mind rearranges what we see in geometric shapes for a few hours.

Of course, this pathology is not limited to the Tetris of a lifetime. This is indicated more by the world of video games, where it is very specifically related to being a playful activity to which we can spend a large number of hours.

A basic pleasure for our mind

We see this directly with research such as that of psychologist Tom Stafford, known for his website ‘Mind Hacks’, who deciphered what are the circumstances that make Tetris an irresistible game for our brain, and what produces that ‘obsession’ , known as the Tetris Effect.

In his opinion, the most important factor is that the game “takes advantage of the basic pleasure that our mind experiences when he orders things, and uses it against us». The British discovered that what he is doing is creating infinite unfinished tasks that inevitably capture our attention.

Each action of the game, explains the psychologist, allows us to solve a part of the puzzle, filling row after row so that they disappear, but continues to cause new problems which can take hours. “The same satisfaction that comes from scratching,” says Stafford. It is true that there are other games that exploit the same human tendency to order things, such as billiards, but only Tetris makes this task endless and partial. And hence its effect.