This is the TikTok that shows why Zendaya and Tom Holland are the couple of the year — New Code

That the couple they form Zendaya and Tom Holland We love it, needless to say. Not only are they very good actors, but every time we see a photo of them together, we can’t help but sigh. Not because they are handsome, but because they are the type of couple that many of us would like to be. The good vibes they exude every time we’ve seen them in a photo is evident, like when they talked about their height difference (Zendaya is 1.77 and Tom is 1.73, but when she wears heels it shows) or when they went on a date in a coffee shop like two normal people. Now, a TikTok of both has gone viral for confirming what was already known: they are the couple of the moment.

Definitely: they are the couple of the year

The video in question has been published by a fan account of the couple and shows a conversation between Zendaya and her assistant Darnell, where they talk about relationships. In it, the actress tells him that she loves to hear her boyfriend say nice things to her. “I? I need you to say it. I need to know, I need to hear it, and I need to hear it often.” explained the artist. The funny thing is that the rest of the video are compilations of the many times in which the actor praises Zendaya. In one of the fragments, the couple is seen spending time together, and he tells her: “By the way, you are very pretty”, to which she smiles and replies: “You too”.

@tomhollandsdaya love language = words of affirmation 💕 he’s the absolute sweetest #tomholland #zendaya #tomdaya #tomhollandedit #zendayaedit #tomdayaedit #lovelanguage #wordsofaffirmation ♬ original sound – petermj 💗

Another scene takes place during a press conference for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, in which ask them to name the best qualities of the other. “That’s hard! You have so many good qualities,” Zendaya tells Tom. “You’re super pretty,” Tom tells him. “No, no, kindness is your thing, I’d say. You’re a very kind person.” These are just some of the examples that are given in front of the cameras.

@tomhollandsdaya “Never Say Never” – Justin Bieber #zendaya #tomholland #tomdaya #zendayaedit #tomhollandedit #tomdayaedit ♬ Just a Cloud Away – Pharrell Williams

darling there is plenty

It is very clear that in this relationship there is a lot of love and care, and that it is also something natural. Zendaya and Tom Holland met in 2016, but they did not formalize their relationship until 2021 (They did it with a very cute photo on their networks). Although it is true that they are still in their first year of official relationship, with all this tenderness involved, looks like things are very serious. Just like Rauw Alejandro with Rosalía, who recently had Motomami’s name tattooed on her torso.