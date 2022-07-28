this is the total distribution

Several applicants for an FSE call.

The process machinery Specialized Health Training (FSE) of 2023 is now fully operational. With the horizon set for next January, when the entrance exams are scheduled to begin, the regional Health Ministries have finished outlining their offer of places for each of the specialties of MIR, EIR, PIR and FIR. A strategy that has been ratified by the Human Resources Commission of the Interterritorial Council of the SNS and to which it has had access Medical Writing.

-Access here the document of places offered for the FSE 2023-

As stated in the document with the places offered and accredited for the MIR 2023, Health has established a total of 8,503 Resident Physician positions. The ‘ranking’ is once again led by Madrid, which in the next call will distribute a total of 1,490 places. It is followed by Andalusia (1,458) and Catalonia (1,631). This last one is, in addition, the autonomy in which the offer has increased the most (132 more posts). These are the three autonomies that exceed a thousand MIR places offered.

On the other hand, as this newspaper advanced, Forensic Medicine (8 seats) and Child Psychiatry (20) are the only specialties that offer all their places for the 2023 MIR call. With more than 95 percent of the places offered, they are followed by Pathological Anatomy (131); Anesthesiology and Resuscitation (107); Digestive System (195); Cardiology (194); Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology (285); Endocrinology and Nutrition (103); Hematology and Hemotherapy (153); Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (141) and Intensive Medicine (207)

EIR and FIR seats of 2023

In the case of the EIR, Family and Community Nursing and Obstetric-Gynecological Nursing They are the specialties that will offer the most places in the 2023 call, although Mental Health Nursing is the one that comes out the most reinforced with 311 positions, 14 percent more. In total, for the 2022/2023 academic year, 1,981 EIR places will be offered.

For its part, the offer of places for training in the specialty of Hospital Pharmacy presents minimal changes with respect to the announcement of the RIS of 2022. In total, the communities will distribute a total of 179 posts next year compared to 171 in the last process, which represents an increase of less than 5 percent.

The largest increase is registered in the Valencian Community, which for the FIR 2023 will offer three more places than Hospital Pharmacy rrespect to the last call. In this way the 21 positions will be reached. It is followed by Andalusia and the Basque Country, with two more (25 and 28 seats, respectively); and Aragón and Comunidad de Madrid, with an ‘extra’ place (4 and 29 places, respectively).

Finally, the offer for access to the specialty of Clinical Psychology will increase next year until 231 seats, 27 more than in the previous call. Up to 11 autonomous communities have reinforced their commitment to the PIR 2023, with higher increases in Andalusia (34 positions) and Galicia (13). That is, five more than in the previous process.

Private medicine places

With regard to private health, Pediatrics is the medical specialty that will offer the most places in the 2023 process. In total, 332 places out of a total of 368 accredited.

Behind are the specialties of Mental Health Nursing, that offer all the accredited places, that is, 23; Psychiatry, with 22 versus 24; and Clinical Psychology, which also wants to cover all available vacancies, which amount to 20 places.