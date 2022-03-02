This is the tragic story of the biological mother of Sahara, adopted daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

James 3 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 97 Views

Twenty years ago, Angelina Jolie adopted her first child, Maddox. Three years later, the actress became an adoptive mother for the second time by adopting a little Ethiopian baby who was only six months old. The girl who was born under the name of Yemsrach had her legal papers only a year later, with the name of Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt.

Angeline made the decision to adopt the little girl along with Brad Pitt with whom they met during the filming of the action movie entitled Mr. and Mrs. Smith, which was their biggest commercial success and raised an average of 470 million dollars worldwide . The film, directed by Doug Liman, tells the story of a boring marriage in which neither of them knows that the other is an undercover detective.

Topics

Source link

About James

Check Also

I rechicuelo in Miss 89 – Rosa Belmonte – Libertad Digital

Miss 89 | Starz A know-it-all university student wants to infiltrate the Miss Mexico …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved