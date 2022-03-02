This is the tragic story of the biological mother of Sahara, adopted daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Twenty years ago, Angelina Jolie adopted her first child, Maddox. Three years later, the actress became an adoptive mother for the second time by adopting a little Ethiopian baby who was only six months old. The girl who was born under the name of Yemsrach had her legal papers only a year later, with the name of Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt.

Angeline made the decision to adopt the little girl along with Brad Pitt with whom they met during the filming of the action movie entitled Mr. and Mrs. Smith, which was their biggest commercial success and raised an average of 470 million dollars worldwide . The film, directed by Doug Liman, tells the story of a boring marriage in which neither of them knows that the other is an undercover detective.

Returning to the theme of Zahara’s adoption, the young woman who is currently 17 years old enjoys a life of luxury, wealth and much love from her family. However, her future could have been very different if she had not had the fortune to be adopted by Angelina Jolie.

Zahara’s biological mother, Mentwabe Dawit, gave an interview to ‘Reuters’ where she confessed that her daughter’s birth was the result of rape. The woman from Ethiopia said that, on that occasion, the man who abused her “pulled out a knife and put a hand over my mouth so that I wouldn’t scream.”

Image: Instagram Zahara Jolie Pitt

Zahara’s biological mother indicated that she is grateful to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt for having given her daughter another chance, for which she stated: “I never refused to adopt my daughter because of Angelina Jolie. I think my daughter is very lucky to be adopted by a globally famous woman. I wish you the best of luck. Angelina Jolie She has been more of a mother to her than me. He’s been with her since she was a baby, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t miss her.”