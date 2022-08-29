This is the training session that led Casemiro to success at Real Madrid for 10 years

One of the pillars of the center of the field of the real Madrid in the last decade has been Carlos Henrique Casimiro, better known as Casemiro. Knowing the figures that are being paid today in football transfers, it is not surprising that Manchester United has paid 70 million euros to take one of the cornerstones of the Madrid team.

In fact, his honors with the white jersey he is enviable: 5 European Cups, 3 Club World Cups, 3 European Super Cups, 3 Leagues, 1 Copa del Rey and 3 Spanish Super Cups. To be part of all these titles, it is necessary to have a good physical shape, and in this case, Casemiro had it to spare. This is how he joked on his Instagram about his strength:

But to endure like this at 30 years old, the Brazilian midfielder has several tricks that we are going to analyze below.

Intermittent hypoxia, a key factor



The intermittent hypoxia It is a training technique that is applied to athletes and whose objective is based on improving oxygen transport to improve performance and lung capacity. For this, what is needed is to train with a mask, known under the name of training mask, and that is placed over the mouth and nose to breathe through it.

The effect of this mask is similar to the altitude training, since the more altitude there is above sea level, the less oxygen there is. Training in these circumstances allows the load on the cardiovascular system to be greater, so the lungs will open more and the capacity to transport blood will be greater. In addition, in this way the metabolism is accelerated, so it will help to maintain the correct weight.

Exercise routine

One of the parts that Casemiro has worked on the most is the area of ​​the core, and he himself has been in charge of showing it on social networks. For example, here’s a sample of a workout he posted in 2019:

Of the two exercises, each one more complicated: lifting the kettlebell while kneeling on a Swiss ball, which requires maintaining balance through the force of the core; or use the abdominal wheel on a treadmill… All this without staying completely firm, since it is on a bosu that forces you to do more force to hold your balance.

Therefore, part of their physical training is aimed at core area to improve your mid-body area.

cross-training

The ‘cross training’, or cross trainingconsists of the combination of several types of training to develop the physical capacities of a person in an area that is not the usual one.

Without going any further, here you can see him hitting a soccer ball and a tennis ball alternately.

With a smaller ball the accuracy needs to be higher, so ‘crossing’ various disciplines can improve some skills.

All these training sessions and the care he has over his own body have allowed him to govern for a decade in the center of the Real Madrid field suffering hardly any injuries. The one that left him in the dry dock the longest was a fissure in the fibula, which took him away from the pitch for 60 days, but his average has been one injury per season.





