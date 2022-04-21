this is the training that allows you to fight it

The data is, to say the least, chilling: 82% of women have suffered some form of street harassment throughout their lives. Whether they were unwanted ‘compliments’, physical contact or having felt persecuted in public. A reality against which we must act firmly and which, luckily, is less and less taboo. Because yes, this type of circumstance happens too often and, although we cannot do magic to educate the bulk of the population after a brief snap, we can learn to defend ourselves and protect someone who suffers it in case we are witnesses. Fortunately, firms such as L’Oréal Paris support the cause and, since 2020, have launched the training ‘Stand Up Against Street Harassment’.

And it’s very serious. According to a recent study carried out by the Ipsos consulting firm, this program has achieved that 97% of its participants develop the ability to deal with these types of incidentsganic, safe and aware. So far, more than 700,000 people have received this training and the French multinational, in collaboration with the NGO Right To Be, plans to raise this figure to 1.5 million people before the end of this year. You add up?

An achievement that today we bring you briefly with the ‘5D methodology’actions and tools explained in said training that will allow you to protect yourself and walk safer on the street. Eva Longoriafamous spokesperson for L’Oréal Paris, encourages us to educate ourselves with this course that also made its way onto social networks thanks to speakers like the model So Joo Park or the actors Elle Fanning and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

“Every woman has the right to feel worthy, so through programs like ‘Stand Up,’ we can come together en masse to learn the tools to stop unwanted behavior and take back our power as agents of change within our community. ”.

In this way, the ‘5D methodology’ It focuses on carrying out five actions that begin with this letter of the alphabet, which we all have within our reach to a greater or lesser extent and that you can know in depth thanks to L’Oréal Paris’ ‘Stand Up’ initiative. A complete training that you can carry out comfortably on its website and that aims to guarantee our safety and that of other people —given that in most cases the fear of confrontation stops us from raising our voices. Write down the key points:

Distract: If you feel attacked or want to intervene in someone else’s harassment, act unexpectedly and try to distance the harasser by taking actions that clearly interrupt the aggression. For example, fake a phone call and veer off course by giving them the slip, or purposely – but apparently ‘accidentally’ – bump into the stalker to make the other victim feel like there’s someone there for them. Vent: Approach the harassed person, ask her directly if she is okay and get her to talk to avoid the person who bothers you around. Delegate: act as quickly as possible and contact an authority figure you have at hand. For example, if it happens on public transport, talk to a public transport worker. Pointing out openly and relying on someone with power can be the safest act. Heading down: this can be the riskiest action and you should only take it if you think the individual is not going to talk back or react aggressively. Tell him outright that he’s bothering you and that you need space, or to just leave you alone. Keep record: pulling social networks and recording the harasser can serve as a useful tool for him to stop in his tracks and think twice about doing it again in the near future. Be careful, if the material contains images of the victim you have to ask before publishing.

According to this worldwide study, 90% of the people who have participated in the ‘Stand Up’ program feel that, after receiving this information, they could better combat street harassment. They thus avoid feeling vulnerable, being afraid, suffering from an uncomfortable situation and/or anxiety.

We have given you some keys, but the best thing is that you access the training directly at ‘Stand Up Against Street Harassment‘, which in collaboration with L’Oréal Paris, teaches us how to protect ourselves. It’s worth it.

