Entertainment

This is the travel companion that Yailin La Más Viral chooses, and it is not Anuel AA

Photo of James James38 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

Yailin, the most viral She is still focused on her career and her courtship with Anuel AA despite the fact that the singer will be a father for the second time with another woman he met some time before they started an affair. Although it is not yet known if the artist will take over, the birth is not long away.

Meanwhile, Yailin, known online as ‘the most viral’, continues to fulfill her work obligations and goes on stage to sing and dance before her fans. She is also the girlfriend of Anuel AA She is very active on social networks where she has already accumulated more than four and a half million followers.

Source link

Photo of James James38 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

Related Articles

This is how Karen Yapoort responded controversially after Francisca’s wedding

2 mins ago

Another look of Zendaya that became a trend

4 mins ago

Why Katy Perry isn’t ready to have a new baby?

6 mins ago

Francisca to Jomari Goyso: “You were the brother that God knew he needed”

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button