This is the travel companion that Yailin La Más Viral chooses, and it is not Anuel AA

Yailin, the most viral She is still focused on her career and her courtship with Anuel AA despite the fact that the singer will be a father for the second time with another woman he met some time before they started an affair. Although it is not yet known if the artist will take over, the birth is not long away.

Meanwhile, Yailin, known online as ‘the most viral’, continues to fulfill her work obligations and goes on stage to sing and dance before her fans. She is also the girlfriend of Anuel AA She is very active on social networks where she has already accumulated more than four and a half million followers.

Related news

yailin share for your virtual fandom the best photos of your looks, poses, trips, and also your music. Now Anuel AA’s girlfriend surprised everyone by showing a short clip that quickly went viral on the network, in which she is seen inside the car that her crush gave her but with another companion of hers.

Yailin, the most viral. Source: Terra archive

Yailin drives a late model Bentley Bentayga brand car through the streets of her city, sports, with five seats and that reaches a speed of 290 kilometers per hour, thanks to its powerful V8 engine. This was one of the first gifts he gave her. Anuel AA.

The truth is that in the clip you see her yailin for a ride aboard this vehicle but in the passenger seat is their pet, which is a white Pomeranian puppy that joined the couple’s coexistence a few weeks ago in an exclusive apartment in Miami.