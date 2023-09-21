This is the trend Kendall Jenner sets for 2024

How can Kendall Jenner, a fan of mini dresses, not follow this trend, which includes going out without pants. Absolutely yes.

The usual thing is that to go to the supermarket, to take out the garbage or to walk your pet, the first thing you do is wear the clothes you find, because it is fashionable. And a few days ago we saw this is the girl On the streets of New York with an XXL shirt that can serve as a ‘dress’. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a model opting for this type of look.

obviously if nepo baby Kendall Jenner walks around in NYC wearing a t-shirt and nothing underneath, It becomes a trend in less than 24 hours. The truth is that this look is closely related to the idea of ​​wearing boxers on the street; Another trend that has been seen recently it girls As Julia Fox, Rosalia or Bella Hadid.

Call it a subtle dress or an oversized shirt, but most of all, call it a trend. If you’re going to go pant-less like Kendall Jenner, be aware that something might be visible on you and wear something. Culotte Style Panty Like he did. Remember that wearing underwear has been in trend for the past few seasons.

Now it is better to leave the house wearing pajamas.