This is the trick to write the symbols faster on the Google keyboard

The fact that Google is the owner of Android allows it to have a very high market penetration in some sectors. This is what happens with Chrome, which is the default browser of hundreds of millions of mobiles. But it also happens with lesser-known applications, such as Gboard, the Google keyboard. Except in Samsung mobiles, we see it by default in the main manufacturers.

That is why any of the tricks for this keyboard can be used by many people, especially in Spain where Android is king. Today we are going to tell you about one that we have recently discovered and that is very useful.

Typing the symbols much faster

This keyboard has supported swipe typing for years, although not everyone uses it. In addition, it allows you to hold down a key to access a symbol that is in the same position, as we see in the first and second screenshots of the image above.

What you may not have known is that it is not necessary to press the icon of the symbol and then the icon of the key you want, but it is possible to swipe from the change template icon to the symbol you want to make it appear.

That single gesture makes typing common symbols, like question marks and exclamation marks, much faster.

In addition, if there are several symbols in that location, we can leave our finger pressed when we move, as we see in the image above, and the different options will appear, which we can select without lifting our finger from the screen.

Once we get the hang of it, it is something that is appreciated in our day to day.

