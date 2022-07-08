This is the trick with which Selena Gómez manages to be always brunette

Several celebrities have decided to enter the business world by launching their own line of makeup or cosmetic products: Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber are some of them. However, the celebrities who have been most successful with the launch of their brands have been Rihanna with ‘Fenty Beauty’ and Selena Gomez with ‘Rare Beauty’. Both artists have been able to use their great popularity in their favor, while creating a new and inclusive concept for their signatures.

So it is not surprising that both artists share or recreate their own beauty secrets with their fans. On this occasion, a make-up artist has recreated the Selena Gómez look, showing how she has perfected a technique invented by Rihanna to get a brunette look throughout the year. Using the products of her brand and in front of more than 333 million followers on her Instagram account, the actress and singer usually shows this simple, but very flattering trick to enhance the tan without noticing any type of makeup application, achieving Thus, a very natural look, which is really unnoticeable for most people, since Selena does not use bronzer to contour her face or sharpen her features, but to maintain a healthy appearance, she uses bronzer in an unusual way.

It was the makeup artist Melissa Murdick who recreated the luminous and tanned look that Selena Gómez wore in a presentation on the Jimmy Kimmel show, through a short video on her TikTok account. Surprising fans of the artist, the makeup artist indicated that Selena uses the products in a different order than usual, since she applies a little bronzer stick before the makeup base.

This simple makeup trick consists of 3 steps, which will be done after preparing the skin with a ‘primer’ or a pre-base. With the help of a flat brush, the make-up artist takes a little of the ‘Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer’, spreading it evenly over the cheekbone towards the temples and from there to the hairline. Then, apply a little to the jawline and the bridge of the nose. To achieve a natural look, the skin should not be overloaded with product, so it is recommended that the product be taken with the brush only once and spread over the skin with circular movements.

Step number two consists of applying with an angled brush, Rara Beauty’s Liquid Touch, the Positive Light liquid illuminator, in a bronze color, on the same areas where the bronzer had previously been applied. To finish with step number three, the makeup artist applied a light makeup base or a BB cream all over the face, blending it with light touches so as not to move the previously applied products. To add a little more color, Selena opts to apply a little cream blush to her cheeks and then seals the makeup with translucent powder.