This is the true story behind the Pam & Tommy series – Spoiler Time

Last two of February reached the platform Star+ Pam & Tommya miniseries starring Lily Collins and sebastian stan what tells the story of what was the first homemade porn tape, the one that in nineteen ninety five was stolen from her home and sold to the highest bidder at the beginning of Internet. The series, which is original to Hulutries to give a new look at the case, but how real is what counts? Does it really illuminate new aspects of this robbery Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee? We analyze it below.

Year 1994. Pamela Anderson She was already established as one of the sexiest women in the world: her multiple covers in the magazine Playboy (he holds the title of being the person who made the most covers for said magazine) and his role as C. J. Parker in the series Baywatch. However, he wanted more: to become a true movie star. Tommy Leethe man she would marry Pamela Anderson on 1994had also enjoyed his good moments of fame, but without a doubt his career no longer had the same brilliance as before. read he was the drummer of Motley Crueone of the bands glam metal most successful of the 80 that, with the arrival of the new decade and the appearance of alternative rock and grunge, it was losing weight in the music scene. However, Tommy Leewho always had a reputation for living life to the extreme and being quite cheeky, managed to conquer Pamela Anderson one night in a bowling alley, legend has it, licking his face without even saying a word. Soon after, in the middle of a trip to cancunthe couple got married on the beach and then, on returning, she moved into his house in Malibu. And it was there that the robbery of the safe took place where Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee they had kept not only money, weapons and some other things, but the video of their honeymoon, in which they were seen having sex on board a yacht, which later became so famous.

It is also there where the truth of the series Star+ Depends purely and exclusively on the story Rand Gauthierthe confessed author of the robbery. Gauthierwho had worked as a carpenter in the house of Tommy Lee and wanted revenge for the mistreatment he had received and the money he read he owed him, he maintains in an interview given to the magazine rolling stone that he alone perpetrated the robbery in the house of the newlyweds, although the feat sounds complicated, since both the safe and the equipment behind which it was hidden were incredibly heavy and would seem to indicate that Gauthier had help. However, it should be noted that Pam & Tommy did not have the collaboration of Pamela Anderson nor of Tommy Leeso the versions that the ex-husband and wife could have about the events have not been considered. For example, at the time of the robbery, both Pamela Anderson What Tommy Lee believed that another contractor and his wife, a certain Troy Tomkins and one such Dominique Sardellwho had also been fired at gunpoint by readcould have been complicit in Gauthier.

The rest, the beginning of the distribution of the stolen video, seems to be quite true. It is true that Gauthier had some experience in the porn industry and that there, he and Milton Ingley they had become good friends. Therefore, Gauthier trusted him to plan what to do with the tape, who could evidently give them a few dollars. However, the recording studios, learning that the video was stolen, did not want to get involved. That is how ingley and Gauthier they ended up entangled with the mafia, especially with butchie Peiranopart of the family Colomboresponsible for having financed and distributed a porn classic like deep throat. With the money borrowed by the mafia, Gauthier and ingley began distributing the video in a fledgling Internetin order to avoid the legal actions that Anderson and read they could do against them. Just 40 Millions of people in the world at that time enjoyed the privilege of surfing the web, and yet the business took off right away.

Of course what they did not foresee Gauthier neither ingley (the latter a recognized addict who spent all the money he could on alcohol, drugs and the company of sex workers) was how many illegal copies would begin to circulate. Even one of the collaborators of Gauthier and ingley confessed to having done about 500 copies and sell them in a parking lot, coming up with something like 75,000 Dollars. Of course, with the virality of the video (although that word was not yet used to describe the phenomenon), problems also came. For all. read and Anderson they began to obsess and look for alternative methods to recover the rights to the video image. They hired lawyers, private detectives and, rumor has it, even the motorcycle gang Hell’s Angels to chase Gauthier and company, in addition to waging a legal battle to prevent the images from reaching the press. It didn’t help. The homemade porn video of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee it is the first and most memorable and is now easily obtainable. That had a lot to do with it. Seth Warshavskya young man of dubious reputation but vision for business and for the future of Internet that he achieved, after the wear and tear of previous years, that in 1997 Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee they gave him the rights to the video to be able to market it, thus hoping to put a stop to the number of pirated copies that roamed the world.

