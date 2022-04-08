this is the true story of Gerard Pique and his wife Shakira

Pep Guardiola is one of the most important players and managers in Europe, due to the success he was able to achieve in both areas of his life and the history he wrote through football to arrive at this point in his career.

It’s that the former Barcelona coach came into the world of sport thanks to his father, who read in the newspaper that they had started recruiting youngsters for the team, so he took the boy to the training, where he was chosen to train with the club.

Since then, Pep Guardiola decided to lead as private a life as possible, and only decided to tell the most significant moments of his career through a book, in which he gave details about his family.

For this reason, very little is known about the marriage he had with Cristina Sierra, who met the athlete while working in a clothing store, a story similar to that of Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo .

The most private wedding took place in 2014 at the town hall of Matadepera, Barcelona, ​​but there was another celebration in Marrakech, attended by Spain’s most important personalities, including filmmaker David Trueba.

Pep Guardiola’s wedding

According to local media, the celebration which took place in a luxurious hotel in the city was fashionable, as Guardiola has said on several occasions that he really likes to party with his friends or family.

Once their relationship was strengthened, it was Sierra who decided to join her inheritance to that of her husband, and to invest in the world of textiles, which she knew very well thanks to the family businesses that had developed in this field. .

Since then, they have become one of the strongest couples in the world of football, and Sierra does not hesitate to show his support for the coach through events or public outings, in which they make it clear that their love is always. more valid than ever.