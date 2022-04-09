this is the true story of Gerard Pique and Shakira

Gerard Pique felt an immediate chemistry when he met Shakira at an event.

Read also: She finally admits the truth: “I lowered my pants and Cristiano Ronaldo told me…”

Read also: Georgina Rodriguez admits: “I haven’t married Cristiano yet because…”

Read also: Lionel Messi confirms: “I say it and I repeat it. He is the best player in history…”

Read also: Marcelo admits: “I played with Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and against Messi but the best…”

Gerard Pique and Shakira are one of the most popular and beloved couples in European football and despite currently boasting to the world as a stable and successful family, very few people bet on the success of their relationship during their first few months of dating

On several occasions, the couple told their love story, which occurred during one of the promotional events for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where Gerard was champion with Spain and the Colombian singer was in charge of interpreting the official theme.

After meeting Shakira and chatting with her for a while, Gerard Pique dared to take the first step and took advantage of the fact that she arrived in South Africa a few days before him to write a few messages with the excuse of knowing what the climate and culture of this nation.

Shakira followed the FC Barcelona player’s match and little by little they got closer. In fact, Gerard promised her that he would win the cup with his national team so that he could coincide with her at the closing ceremony.

Undoubtedly, this story can be very exciting and inspiring if the fact that the two were in a relationship is completely ignored.

Who were Gerard Pique and Shakira’s boyfriends?

In the case of the Colombian singer, she began her flirtation with the footballer while she still had a formal relationship with businessman Antonio de la Rua, son of former Argentine president Fernando de la Rua. In fact, some sources say the two had wedding plans.

In the case of Gerard Piqué, he had a very stable relationship with Nuria Tomás, who was painfully disappointed because of the Colombian, since, once the World Cup was over, the footballer became obsessed with her.