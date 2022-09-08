This is the truth about Zac Efron’s face change in 2021, it was never plastic surgery! | People | Entertainment

When the whole world saw a Zac Efron with an apparently changed face in April 2021 in a social media video, The Internet was filled with condemnations and criticism of what was thought it was bad plastic surgerythough The 34-year-old actor has always denied having had a cosmetic procedure.

Today, more than a year after the controversy, his followers they finally have a real explanation for that controversial aesthetic change one of the most attractive actors in Hollywood.

In an interview for the october issue of the magazine Men’s Health, Efron confessed what really happened to him: she slipped while running around her house wearing stockings, smashed her jaw against the granite corner of a fountain, and came up with her chin hanging off her face.

The blow then caused the inflammation on which everyone commented on social networks and caused his jaw to look so big.

At the time of recording the video, Efron didn’t even know the size of his jaw had set the internet on fire until his own mother called to ask if he had plastic surgery.

After the fall, Efron’s account continues for the magazine, He lost consciousness and, although he managed to regain the shape of his face, he had to work closely with a physical therapist.

This, however, It was not the first time that the actor hit his face hard, because in 2013 he suffered a similar accident at his residenceweeks after leaving a rehabilitation center.

To date, the actor appears to be fully recovered from his facial injury. and weeks ago he recalled the successful youth saga on Instagram High School Musical that launched him to fame, taking a picture in one of the locations where the tape that starred alongside Vanessa Hudgens.