This is the truth behind Karol G’s nickname “Bichota”

James 9 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 27 Views

Colombian singer Carol G 31 years old has become the phenomenon of the moment. She is currently immersed in an important international tour that will bring her to Chile and she also continues to receive recognition both from her colleagues and from the most important magazines.

In just 22 minutes, the Chilean fans of Carol G sold out tickets for next May 26 at the Movistar Arena. This situation has been repeated in several countries because no one is willing to stay out of one of the most important shows of the moment.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Zendaya Looks Amazing in a Suit and Platforms at the Valentino Show

She is the face of Valentino’s latest Rendez Vous campaign and now Zendaya is the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved