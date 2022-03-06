This is the truth behind Karol G’s nickname “Bichota”

Colombian singer Carol G 31 years old has become the phenomenon of the moment. She is currently immersed in an important international tour that will bring her to Chile and she also continues to receive recognition both from her colleagues and from the most important magazines.

In just 22 minutes, the Chilean fans of Carol G sold out tickets for next May 26 at the Movistar Arena. This situation has been repeated in several countries because no one is willing to stay out of one of the most important shows of the moment.

the tour of Carol G It is called ‘Bichota Tour’ in honor of the nickname that the singer has earned in the artistic world and in coincidence with one of her best-known songs. As soon as this piece of music premiered, it was she herself who said that it was “a moment of power for those who listen to it, especially women.”

Then in various media interviews, Carol G has revealed the true meaning of ‘Bichota’, the word that has brought so much success to her career and explained that it is “a moment in which she feels sexy, flirtatious, daring, strong, empowered and, to a certain extent, translates into motivation personal and self-confidence.

Finally, the ex of Anuel AA He pointed out that “We are all super ‘Bichotas’ inside. It’s about believing and working so that the rest of the world can see it too.” It is precisely this concept of feminine strength and power that has led her to non-stop success in the world industry.