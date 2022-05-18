This is the TRUTH behind the alleged VIRAL SONG that Eminem would have dedicated to AMLO

It seems that TikTok users have a lot of free time, now the most popular social network of the moment is back viral a song from Eminem that supposedly would be dedicated to the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorwhich immediately ignited the controversy among Internet users who now await the replica of AMLO behind the powerful bars of ‘Slim Shady’ who this 2022 seems to come decided to recover the throne of rap, although today we will tell you the TRUE about this crazy theory.

A user of this social network made the video go viral in which the American rapper allegedly attacks AMLO with their rhymes, protesting all the crimes in Mexico, a curious topic then, Eminem does not stand out for his altruistic work in favor of immigrants or something like that, because from that moment doubts began to arise about the TRUE that surrounds this viral video.

Social networks were quick to react to the TikTok video because the song is somewhat aggressive and calls AMLO ‘decrepit old man’, which of course aroused the hatred of the president’s supporters who disapproved of the actions of Eminem without knowing the TRUE after this, it is speculated that the president will have the help of Acezino to face the self-proclaimed ‘God of Rap’

This is the stanza he supposedly composed Eminem for AMLO:

Do you know what happens in Mexico? they are governed by a decrepit old man, he is not a leader he is just another false messiah, the guy is a fagot who loves drug dealers, he would rather let them free than deal with a free press, and while the country is falling apart, he has a daily conference where he just rambles and rambles, every morning for two hours he goes out and preaches hate, that’s his fucking head of state.

Thousands of users on social networks are already waiting for the response of AMLO in the morning of this Wednesday but, it seems that they will be left with the desire because the truth is already known that exists behind this viral song that has thousands of admirers of the president in the sights of the good Eminem.

This is the truth of the song that Eminem supposedly composed for AMLO and went viral

The truth is that the viral song it’s just a collage of various themes of Eminem that curiously ended up fitting into the situation that exists in Mexico and although it makes a lot of sense, unfortunately it is a montage for which the rapper did not make any song for AMLO.

During his brilliant career Eminem He criticized the music industry and even the police, but political issues are not his forte, since he never made a song to attack Donald Trump, one of the characters with whom he did not get along as he once said.

If you were waiting for the replica of AMLO in the morning I am afraid that this will not happen because, the viral song It is an invention of social networks and there is no reason to contrast these two characters, even if we miss a splendid battle in the world of rap.