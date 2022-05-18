Entertainment

This is the TRUTH behind the alleged VIRAL SONG that Eminem would have dedicated to AMLO

It seems that TikTok users have a lot of free time, now the most popular social network of the moment is back viral a song from Eminem that supposedly would be dedicated to the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorwhich immediately ignited the controversy among Internet users who now await the replica of AMLO behind the powerful bars of ‘Slim Shady’ who this 2022 seems to come decided to recover the throne of rap, although today we will tell you the TRUE about this crazy theory.

A user of this social network made the video go viral in which the American rapper allegedly attacks AMLO with their rhymes, protesting all the crimes in Mexico, a curious topic then, Eminem does not stand out for his altruistic work in favor of immigrants or something like that, because from that moment doubts began to arise about the TRUE that surrounds this viral video.

