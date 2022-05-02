this is the unicorn of the “Elon Musk of medicine”

They all fully understand that Mihir is in that crucial moment of telling the world about the innovative solutions his company has been working on for years. But also they want to hear you talk about future ambitions. and with numbers.

Acknowledgments and contacts

Mihir Shah goes through the first part of the program showing the strengths of his device. He proudly exhibits some international recognitions, including one from the World Health Organization (WHO) and commercial links that could be decisive when it comes to promoting his unicorn, among them a contact with Pfizer.

But the deliberation arrives and, as the rules of the show indicate, the members of the Money Circle they exchange impressions without his presence. It is the key moment of the program and not only for Mihir. Spectators around the world sharpen their attention and analyze the opportunity to invest in companies that are about to make the leap to “unicorn”as firms that reach the coveted valuation of $1 billion are known.

“I feel like I didn’t get enough financial information. It is promising but something is missing”, he will say then rosie rivers, the former treasurer of the United States. Very close to her Silvina Moschini, has made Mihir see a not-so-subtle paradox: his company has the potential to preserve the health of millions of women, but there is no woman co-founder at the signature.

60 seconds and 20 million

As in all episodes of Unicorn Hunters, the personality of the protagonists also plays a role. Some panel members believe Mihir is projecting numbers too modest by stating that he needs an additional $20 million to complete his expansion into other markets. But then Chris Diamantopoulos, special guest to the show, offers his point of view: “Is it his personality? Is that style of promise less, deliver more?”.