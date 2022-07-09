This is the unknown relationship between José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez and Alejandro Sanz

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez The 79-year-old has complicated family ties. In the ’60s and ’70s he was married to the artist Lila Morillo and as a result of more than 20 years of marriage, his two eldest daughters Liliana and Lilibeth were born, who currently do not use his father’s last name.

The Puma Rodriguez He separated from Lila Morillo in the 1980s and shortly thereafter formed a new family with the Cuban model Carolina Pérez. Along with her, she had her third and last daughter, Genesis Rodríguez, who is currently triumphing in Hollywood. But the artist also has an unrecognized son.

The man in question calls himself on social media ‘Junior Cougar’ but his name is Juan José Rodríguez and he is also a singer. Without going any further, in the next few days he will be recognized in Mexico for his more than three decades of experience in the music industry.

The recognition of the Puma Junior. Source: instagram @elpumajunior

It was he himself who announced the news on his social networks and revealed that he is also a fan of the Spanish singer. Alejandro Sanz. “Thanks to Q Magazine for this wonderful award and congratulations to all the personalities who will be receiving this beautiful recognition that day in León Guanaguato, it will be a great celebration,” wrote the unrecognized son of Puma Rodríguez.

Alejandro Sanz. Source: instagram @alejandrosanz

“Alejandro Sanz my heart broke between my America and my Spain Damn haha, I love that, well stay tuned for more surprises to come I love you and greetings to my friends from Barcelona who even dedicated a song to me, “added the Cougar Junior on your Instagram feed.