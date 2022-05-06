This is the unpublished FILM in which Vicente Fernández debuted as an actor | VIDEO

Talk about your journey Vicente Fernandez is to talk about different artistic contributions, the best known of all of course are the songs that the interpreter left in ranchera music, but another of the strong points of his career was his debut What actor in it mexican cinemaso we will remember the first movie in which Chente participated in his life, the same participation that would give rise to one of the most prolific careers in Mexican cinema, matching what was done by other idols such as Pedro Infante and Jorge Negrete who were the first to successfully venture into both worlds.

After the first movie in which he appeared Vicente Fernandezthe seventh art came to Charro de Huentitán like a waterfall, leaving the number of 34 films in which the singer participated, some with very good numbers at the box office, because during the 70s and 80s, Vicente was the most recognized artist in the country who was entered the industry mexican cinema. But there are two other films in which the interpreter appeared that are not very well known and today we will tell you what tapes it is.

The mexican cinema was always involved in Chente’s life because, from an early age Vicente Fernandez He received a guitar with which he began his journey through music inspired by one of the most iconic characters of Pedro Infante, who along with Jorge Negrete formed a legendary duo in several Mexican cinema films. All this happened without ‘El Charro de Huentitán’ knowing that he would be the artist called to follow in the footsteps of these two giants of the national show, after his debut What actor.

In 1960, at the age of 20 Vicente Fernandez He participated in the television program “La calandria musical” and moved to CDMX for six years after signing his first big contract and becoming a famous singer, it was here that Mexican cinema began to appear in his life, but it would be later that the great opportunity of his first movie.

Although historians claim that Vicente Fernandez He made his film debut in 1971, in the film ‘Tacos al carbon’, and some time later he starred in his first cinematographic success with the film ‘La ley del monte’, it was a little earlier where he had his first time in it mexican cinema in a little-remembered role, it is a film from many years ago that few know about.

in his first film Vicente Fernandez was directed by Consuelo Osorio, who only directed that story, which meant Chente’s first foray into the Mexican cinema. A little-known and even cult piece for the most knowledgeable, it was this work that gave meaning to Chente’s career in acting, motivating him to follow this path.

The tape that marked the Debut What actor from Vicente Fernandez It was ‘Oh Delilah‘ a drama in which the ‘Charro de Huentitán’ took part in a secondary role but that undoubtedly left him with great foundations of what it was like to work in the mexican cinema Well, from there came a great string of movies in which he appeared.

The first movie in which he appeared Vicente Fernandez It was Oh Delilah, 1969 tape where he was part of the cast but without having a leading role in the tape. After De Vicente’s success in music, movies continued to come into his life, being a great source of income for the singer for 20 years.