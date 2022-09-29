This is the unthinkable language that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt studies

From the marital relationship of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt (2006-2016) there are six sons and daughters who inherited the education of celebrities and each one has been given the opportunity to train in the best way, however, one of them is Shiloh Jolie (16) who, like his brothers and sisters, studies a language. The one the teenager chose is really surprising.

The Jolie-Pitt brothers began working at a very young age to carve out their own path. Zahara (17) opened her own jewelry store and has just entered the prestigious university, Spelman College, Maddox (21) studies biochemistry, Pax (18) is engaged in photography, Shiloh A dance student at a prestigious Los Angeles academy, 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne have been homeschooled for much of their lives. However, they all have something in common: they are studying a language.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have shown throughout their lives to have a strong commitment to different cultural, ethnic and social roots and this helped their children to choose their life path. between the brothers of Shiloh Jolie Pittit is highlighted that Maddox, who is studying German, Russian and Korean, Zahara is studying French and Vivienne has a cultural love for Arabic.

Pax, Knox and her own Shiloh, the other 3 children of Brad and Angelina, have chosen languages ​​and somewhat more atypical languages. The first leaned towards Vietnamese, Maddox opted for Sign Language and Shiloh Jolie Pitt is learning Khmai, the official language of Cambodia, which makes her mother happy: “My heart is attached to several countries and especially to the of birth and inheritance of my children. I must say that Cambodia was the first country with which I established a very strong bond, “Jolie confessed in an interview with Madame Figaro.

Angelina Jolie, who although she is proud of the linguistic gifts of her sons and daughters, acknowledged that none seem to have been interested in acting, so they hardly follow in the footsteps of their famous parents.