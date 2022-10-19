This is the vibrant trend of the season to which even Queen Letizia has joined

Autumn is reluctant to arrive and Queen Letizia continues to use the most colorful colors in her wardrobe. The king and queen are on a state trip to Germany and the consort has carried in her suitcase garments in colorful tones such as blue, red and, especially, fuchsia.

Felipe and Letizia arrived in Berlin this Sunday to kick off an agenda full of events and opened their doors by receiving the Spanish community that resides in the country. For this act, the queen opted for a look comfortable and monochrome, combining pants and blouse fuchsia with black accessories.

Queen Letizia upon her arrival in Germany on Sunday.

Two days later, this Tuesday, Letizia has returned to surrender to fuchsia with a Moisés Nieto dress that she has already worn on several occasions since it premiered in June 2021. She has combined it with a new floral print Furla bag during her visit to the Palais Populaire to discover a temporary exhibition with works from the collection of the Helga de Alvear Museum.

Visiting the temporary exhibition with pieces from the Helga del Alvear Museum.

These two outfits confirm that the queen has also surrendered to one of the trends of the season, the barbie core. As its name suggests, the trend has to do with the aesthetics of the Barbie doll and with the most vibrant pink, which has plagued dozens of catalogs, collections and photographs of street style.

Much of the blame for the rage over fuscia The designer Pierpaolo Piccioli has it, who dyed the entire catwalk and all the garments he presented in the firm’s winter 2022 collection last March in Paris in this color.

Quickly, celebrities like Zendaya, Sebastian Stan, Harry Styles or the couple formed by Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have worn this trend, reinforced by the premiere of the movie about Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling that will hit theaters in the middle of next year . the wacky outfits that the interpreters wore in the first images of the series do not seem so far from the red carpets now.

In addition to these two teams in Germany, Letizia has shown throughout this year that the fuchsia it is one of the dominant colors in her wardrobe. Of this color was the commented dress with cut outs that exposed her abs or the Carolina Herrera design that she chose to visit the Royal Theater with the companions of the NATO leaders or the Hugo Boss silk one with which she inaugurated the Madrid Book Fair.

Precisely literature is another of the appointments of this state trip to Germany. The king and queen will attend the Frankfurt Book Fair, in which Spain is the guest country this year. The agenda will close on Wednesday with a visit to the Cervantes Institute and Felipe and Letizia’s return to Madrid.