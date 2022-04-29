This is the video that shows how the gang ‘La Central’ commits crimes

The Bogotá Police, in a joint effort with the Attorney General’s Office, dismantled the ‘La Central’ gang that operated in the La Nieves sector, in the town of Santa Fe, and was dedicated to the sale and distribution of narcotics.

The investigators established that the criminals camouflaged themselves in the Plaza de Las Nieves and pretended to be street dwellers to market and distribute the doses of narcotic drugs under the ‘home delivery’ modality.

Aníbal Fernández de Soto, secretary of Security, Coexistence and Justice and mayor (ex) of Bogotá, pointed out that the criminals posed as street dwellers and that the district will continue working to bring social services to these areas where gangs have been dismantled. delinquent.

“So that the areas where these types of criminal groups operate not only have Police operations for the prosecution and dismantling of structures, but also to bring the social offer of the district and provide social care to homeless people who are used to the narcotics trade”, said the mayor (e) of Bogotá.

General Eliécer Camacho Jiménez, commander of the Metropolitan Police of Bogotá, said that the investigations of the Judicial Police were decisive in establishing the way these gangs operate.

“The band ‘La Central’ towards its distribution at home, orders that were made in small quantities to evade police control. They had a direct impact on the town of Santa Fe, near Parque las Nieves and its surroundings, where it is possible to show that the sale of narcotics daily could earn them more than 10 million pesos,” explained General Eliécer Camacho.

The criminals used a building that functioned as a hostel or ‘pay daily’ where they hid the narcotics, dosed them and left them ready to distribute them.

Nine people were captured from this gang, two of them foreign citizens while, in the raids carried out by the authorities, cell phones, SIM cards and approximately $1,172,800 were found, mostly in coins of different denominations.