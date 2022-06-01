This is the vintage hairstyle that went viral on TikTok and that can take 10 years off you | Fashion | Magazine

The trends of the 2,000 are back. It is clear that in fashion everything returns and sometimes it improves. Social networks, especially TikTok, have made many of the fashion trends, which were believed in the past, return for a new generation of young people.

The bumpit hairstyle, a style that became famous at the beginning of this millennium and the one that many celebrities like Beyoncé, Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton used on the red carpets of the time, is back in fashion, and besides being very easy to do, it also helps you shave up to 10 years off your appearance.

Haircuts for older men that will make you look like a true gentleman

The viral hairstyle on TikTok that can take 10 years off you

What is the bumpit about and how is it done?

Doing this hairstyle is very easy to achieve and super comfortable, you just have to gather your central strands from the front of the hair with a barrette or some bobby pins and then pull it back.

For best results, use hairspray on the gathered part and make a small bump to make it look voluminous.

Another way to wear it is that after you do all the previous process, iron the rest of your hair or use curling irons to wave it so you can give it a more irreverent style.

Hairstyles for women with round faces and long hair that hide the cheeks

One of the positive points of this hairstyle is that, if you are trying to grow your bangs, it is an ideal hairstyle since you can remove the strands that are too long from the face so that they do not get into your eyes without losing glamour, according to what was published in the beauty portal Mujer Hoy.

It has been 22 years since this hairstyle was first seen and although you have used it in your youth, you can also do it today when you have grown up a bit, you just have to wear it with style and in a big way.

(YO)

We recommend these news