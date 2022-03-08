This is the vitamin that helps regenerate muscles in a short time

Experts say that muscle tissue is essential within the body because it facilitates the movement of the skeleton and internal organs, as well as the heart. Muscle mass acts as an important stabilizer of body position and also regulates balance, maintaining an upright body posture.

Taking care of muscle mass is vital, since it can be altered by different circumstances such as physical exercise or an unhealthy diet.

Group D vitamins are essential to recover muscle tissue, since it is a micronutrient that the body requires because it promotes the absorption of calcium from food in addition to strengthening bones.

Where do I find the vitamin to regenerate tissues?

The first food is the carrot, which is essential to regenerate tissues. This vegetable is rich in vitamin A and acts as an antioxidant that regulates the cells that work in muscle tissues.

On the other hand, in addition to vitamin D, it is recommended to consume foods with vitamin C that will help regenerate muscle mass after exercise and in the face of various injuries. This last vitamin group will improve the ability of connective tissue to regenerate and strengthen blood vessels, benefiting circulation and helping to repair the myocardium more effectively. The foods that are within the group are citrus fruits such as tangerines, oranges and lemons.