This is the warning that President Gustavo Petro made and what he thinks about the rise in the currency

The dollar in Colombia is still shot and in the day this Wednesday October 19 broke its historical highs again, driven by fear of a recession in the United States and the instability plaguing the national economy.

According to the Colombian Stock Exchange, this currency started the day at $4,800 pesos, a value that marked a new milestone in the history of this currency in the country and leaves behind the 4,767 of the previous session.

“Our currencies all fall, not just the Colombian peso,” assured President Gustavo Petro during the installation of the regional dialogue in Urabá. The president tried to aim his eyes at his usual enemy: “The dollars that have been built in Colombia are coming out, that have entered Colombia through the export of coal and oil. Both are public property of the Nation,” he added.

The president referred extensively to the concern that Colombians have today, but he did not miss the opportunity to once again throw the hydrocarbons sector into a shambles. “As a government, we have granted through oil that private companies like Ecopetrol exploit those assets that belong to the State in exchange for royalties. In exchange for them paying taxes,” he said.

In his speech he recalled that these are public goods and issued a warning. “Don’t take out the money en masse, because in Colombia there are more opportunities. There are more opportunities here, we have seen tourism grow by 150%”, she said.

Faced with this spike in the US currency, Finance Minister José Antonio Ocampo decided to send a message of calm to the markets. “We are going to make a responsible macroeconomic policywe are going to comply with the fiscal rule, there will be no exchange control, and we are going to diversify exports”, he said.

Regarding the exploration of oil and gas, the minister assured that “it is an issue that we are still doing the exercises to see what is needed in this matter in order to ensure that the country has a good volume of exports and, therefore, the capacity to maintain a solid balance of payments”.

This despite the fact that on multiple occasions the Minister of Mines and Energy, Irene Vélez, and her Deputy Minister of Energy, Belizza Ruiz, have assured that no new contracts will be signed for the exploration and exploitation of oil and gas in Colombia, since which was a campaign promise of President Gustavo Petro.

Analysts assure that the declarations found among the members of the Government have affected the behavior of the dollar in Colombia. However, Minister José Antonio Ocampo, who has had to go out to correct statements on several occasions, hopes that in the coming days there will be a calm in the markets.

“We hope that the commitment to macroeconomic stability will be recognized by the markets. Today (this Tuesday) like Friday were days of uncertainty, but we hope that in the coming days the markets will begin to calm down”, said the Finance Minister.

Minister José Antonio Ocampo hopes that in the coming days there will be a calm in the markets. – Photo: guillermo torres-week

For the first time in the country’s history, the dollar reached 4,762 pesos with 10 cents in Colombia. – Photo: Getty Images

One of the most worrying points for economists with all this has to do with the effects that this will generate in the already soaring inflation that refuses to go down in the United States and continues to rise in Colombia, forcing the central banks of both countries to continue taking measures to cool down their economies, something that will undoubtedly generate strong effects on growth projections for 2023.

For the analyst Juan Eduardo Nates, from Credicorp Capital, The cost of living continues to be an issue that maintains and increases stress in local and international markets, this time in the United Kingdom, after the data revealed for September, which was above expectations and revived nervousness among investors. In the case of Colombia, it stands out that action must be taken as soon as possible, because ceilings are being broken very easily.

“The next technical high to watch is 4,836 pesos as buyers continue to come out for this currency and overall stress remains. We have analysts seeing a greater possibility of a recession and a stock market that is warning that the times of crisis are almost imminent, thanks to the monetary control policy that is the increase in interest rates, which let us not forget that they seek that, to curb the economies,” Nates explained.

This expert added that much of the fear is due to the fact that central banks and economic authorities in the world are unable to control prices, despite the drastic measures that have already been adopted and for now there is no perceived brake on the increase in the cost of living, especially marked by the price of food and a barrel of crude oil, which are reflected in basic consumption and fuel; two key items for household finances.

In this we must also bear in mind that oil prices fell this Tuesday after various media reported that the United States will use its strategic reserves again, as a response by Joe Biden to the production cut announced by Opec and its allies.

The barrel of Brent from the North Sea for delivery in December thus lost 1.73% to 90.03 dollars in London. Meanwhile, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for November fell 3.08% to 82.82 dollars in New York.

The information, released by various US media, indicates that President Biden will order the use of between 10 and 15 million additional barrels of the country’s strategic reserves to contain prices.

*With information from AFP.