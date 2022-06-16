This is the well-being routine that Jennifer Aniston follows at the beginning of the day (and from which we can learn 3 things)

Jennifer Aniston is one of the actresses most concerned about her wellness. After years of neglecting his mind-body health (recently confessed that I had been sleeping badly for more than 30 years), the protagonist of friends I decided to incorporate healthy habits to your routine. We have gathered them in this news to inspire you in your day to day.

Jennifer Aniston’s 3 morning wellness habits

In a recent interview, the actress Jennifer Aniston revealed what his healthy practices just get out of bed. And they are these:

1. Practice meditation for 20 minutes.

Jennifer Aniston practicing meditation.@Jennifer Aniston

Objective: connect with herselfkeep your feet on the ground and don’t let yourself overcome by anxiety when, around her, the pressure of the environment forces her to lose control. The benefits of meditating ten minutes a day they are huge. Even if you have never done it before, it is not difficult to get started if you do it with the help of an expert like Teo Luna, teacher of mindfulness and meditation.

2. A morning walk with their dogs and a slow breakfast.

Jennifer Aniston with her dog.@Jennifer Aniston

Objective: to do exercise and recharge the body to start the day. To walk It is a very healthy gentle exercise that activate our body Y prevents many diseases related to our cardiovascular and psychomotor system. And another detail Jennifer Aniston practice the healthy habit of slow breakfastanother perfect moment to connect our body and mind. “My breakfast consists of a avocado smoothie or a bowl of oatmeal and eggs (I always include protein). I add them just before the end of cooking oats because it gives a smooth texture”. Remember: skipping meals or not enjoying them is typical of today’s lifestyle, but very harmful to your health. Health & Wellness.

3. Don’t touch your cell phone until you leave for work.

Jennifer Aniston having breakfast.@Jennifer Aniston

Objective: avoid technology and its mental effects in the early morning. according to Jennifer Aniston It’s a practice he learned during the pandemic. He says: “I think that experience allowed us to take stock of what is really important in our lives”. the protagonist of friends says he was aware that it is necessary be indulgent with ourselves and with our own body. Take care of us. And add, for example: “Last night I went to bed late, so this morning I allowed myself to sleep a little longer.”

