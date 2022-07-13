This is The White Lotus, the HBO miniseries that is one of the big favorites for the Emmys

Mike White is the creator and director of the production, which will premiere in 2021

On July 12 the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences of the United States announced the nominations for Emmys 2022. Among the great favorites is The White Lotusminiseries of HBO who chooses 20 prizes.

“The White Lotus follows several hotel guests on vacation for a week as they relax in paradise. But every day that passes, a darker face emerges from these perfect travellers, the cheerful hotel employees and the idyllic place”, reads the synopsis of the fiction, which many have interpreted as a satire against the most privileged social classes. Mike White is the creator and director of the miniseries.

Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, steve zahn, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, fred hechinger, jake lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell Y sydney sweeney make up the main cast of the production, which consists of six episodes.

The White Lotus nominated for an Emmy for best miniseries; best supporting actress in a miniseries for Connie Britton, Sydney Sweeney, Natasha Rothwell, Alexandra Daddario and Jennifer Coolidge; best supporting actor in a miniseries for Murray Bartlett, Jake Lacy and Steve Zahn; and best writing and directing for Mike White. The rest of the applications belong to technical categories.

be next September 12 when the Emmy Awards are held in Los Angeles. On the 3rd and 4th of the same month, the awards will be given in technical categories, known as creative arts emmy.

have a second season

HBO has already announced that The White Lotus will have a second season. “Let the champagne flow! It’s time to celebrate that The White Lotus has been renewed for a second season. we will leave Hawaii, yes. But we can’t wait to see the next White Lotus property. Where would you like me to go?” the company revealed in Twitter.

It is not yet known in which enclave the new installment will be set, although it has been confirmed that Jennifer Coolidge will return to life. Tanya McQuoid. In addition, they will join the cast Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, F.Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander, adam dimarco, Will Sharpe, meghan fahy Y Haley Lu Richardsonamong others.