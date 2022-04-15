This is the woman for whom Marco Antonio Solís and Marc Anthony competed for their love

Marco Antonio Solís is one of the most important singers and musicians in the world. The artist born in Mexico is going through a great present not only at work but also in his private life. However, at one point, he fought with his colleague Marc Anthony for the love of a woman.

The Buki, with more than 30 years of experience in music, is currently touring the United States, presenting not only his hits, but also his classics with his old band ‘Los Bukis’, formed when he was only 17 years old. age. In addition, he is always very well accompanied by his wife, Cristy Solís, who also promotes his brand of tequila and is in charge of several Solís businesses. Another feature for which the Mexican singer stands out is for the love he has for his family.

Marco Antonio Solis. Source Instagram @marcoantoniosolis_oficial

Another consecrated artist who is recognized throughout the world is Marc Anthony. The Puerto Rican singer has been giving concerts in various parts of the world. The also actor, protagonist of ‘Man on fire’ has been characterized by his love life. It is that all his partners have been from the world of entertainment such as Jennifer Lopez with whom he had twins, Shannon de Lima, among others. Currently, Anthony confirmed his romance with the 23-year-old Paraguayan model Nadia Ferreira.

So much Solis What anthony They are two of the artists of the Latin and romantic genre. Both musicians, throughout their careers have had many loves, which have come to light and others were hidden. The Mexican and the Puerto Rican competed for the love of a celebrity, such as the Italian singer Laura Pausini.

Laura Pausini, Italian singer. Source Instagram @laurapausini

A few years ago, it was his own Solis who shared an image where you can see Buki on one side already anthony of the other, kissing the cheek of Pausini. However, they were in charge of denying rumors of infatuation and assured that it is a close friendship that the three have for a long time.