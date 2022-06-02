this is the woman with whom Piqué would have been unfaithful to Shakira
Days of great tension would be living Pique Y Shakira after the information you posted The newspaper about the alleged betrayal of the footballer towards his partner. The aforementioned source indicates that the singer, in addition to knowing about the player’s encounters with a young woman, gives him a face and a name.
The aforementioned source has spoken with different journalists and photographers who follow the couple’s day-to-day and agree that the relationship between the two “is cold” for weeks. “At their children’s school they let themselves be seen as a well-matched couple, but the reality is that they hardly speak to each other at present,” they add.
“Piqué has been seen several times with a young woman and this would have caused the player to move to his bachelor apartment, since Shakira would be aware of those appointments and would have been furious,” they reveal. Lorraine Vazquez Y Laura Fareporters from The newspaper and those in charge of disclosing the alleged scandal.
What is Piqué’s special friend like?
The woman who would have the rupture between Pique Y Shakira is ”a young blond woman in her 20s. She is studying and works as an event hostess, ”says the reporter Lorraine Vazquez.
“The appearance of this young woman in Piqué’s life could have caused the couple to live temporarily apart, despite the fact that we do not know the nature of the relationship between them,” the communicators add.
Emilio Perez de Rozasalso a contributor to The newspaperexplained that the couple is going through one of their worst moments since they met in 2010. So much so that the new song by Shakira (I congratulate you) is quite a statement of reproaches towards the defender of the Barcelona.
So far, neither Pique neither Shakira have spoken publicly about the alleged separation. In fact, they have not appeared together since March 13.
The coffee maker has recently traveled both to Ibiza, with her children, and to Cannes to attend the film festival alone, without the company of the soccer player.