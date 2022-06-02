this is the woman with whom Piqué would have been unfaithful to Shakira

2022-06-02

Days of great tension would be living Pique Y Shakira after the information you posted The newspaper about the alleged betrayal of the footballer towards his partner. The aforementioned source indicates that the singer, in addition to knowing about the player’s encounters with a young woman, gives him a face and a name.

Piqué attacks a journalist and reveals his salary at Barcelona

The aforementioned source has spoken with different journalists and photographers who follow the couple’s day-to-day and agree that the relationship between the two “is cold” for weeks. “At their children’s school they let themselves be seen as a well-matched couple, but the reality is that they hardly speak to each other at present,” they add.

“Piqué has been seen several times with a young woman and this would have caused the player to move to his bachelor apartment, since Shakira would be aware of those appointments and would have been furious,” they reveal. Lorraine Vazquez Y Laura Fareporters from The newspaper and those in charge of disclosing the alleged scandal.