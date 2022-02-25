This is the Wonder Woman that comes out at the end of The Peacemaker

The almost entire Justice League makes a surprising appearance in the latest episode of The Peacemaker, but Wonder Woman wasn’t Gal Gadot.

The cameo of League of Justice at the end of The peacemaker It didn’t fully satisfy the fans. Not only did he receive heavy criticism for turning the League into a joke, but the apparent use of body doubles to henry cavill and Gal Gadotwho interpret Superman and wonder-woman at DCEU, has not sat well with the spectators. In the last minutes of the episode, four members of the league show up to deal with the butterfly situation, but the Peacekeeper of John Cena and his team have already finished the job.

The absence of Bat Man could be due to the proximity of the premiere of batman, just two weeks after the episode aired, in an attempt not to confuse casual viewers. On the other hand, it is not too surprising that Warner Bros. removed the inclusion of Cyborg on the scene, since back in the day Ray Fisher made it very clear his dissatisfaction with the study and with the co-director of the film released in theaters, Joss Whedon. The relationship between Fisher and Warner is currently non-existent.

So who is the Wonder Woman from the last episode?

In the cameo (curiously shot by Marvel Studios), the team consisted of Superman, Flash, Aquaman and Wonder Woman. While Ezra Miller and Jason Momoa they showed their faces and said a few words, the supposed Cavill and Gadot remained backlit. Now, that silhouette in the form of Wonder Woman has taken to Instagram to give fans a little peek behind the scenes.

And the Man of Steel? Brad Abramenko he briefly played Henry Cavill’s Superman for the scene. The actor, like his co-star in the cameo, posted a behind-the-scenes image of The Peacemaker on Instagram.