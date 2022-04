This is the World Cup calendar with Salvadoran time

FIFA has already made official the dates, times and venues of each of the matches of the Qatar World Cup 2022

After some adjustments, FIFA has already made the schedule for the 2022 Qatar World Cup official, which will start on November 21. The games will be, above all, in the Salvadoran morning, or early in the afternoon, since the emirate has 8 more hours on the clock.

The opening match will no longer be Qatar-Ecuador, but Senegal-Netherlands, as the governing body made official.

Here we leave all the data

Group A

November 21: Senegal-Netherlands 4:00 am Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

November 21: Qatar-Ecuador 10:00 am Al Bayt Stadium, Jor

November 25: Qatar-Senegal 7:00 am Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

November 25: Netherlands-Ecuador 10:00 am Khalifa International Stadium, Rayán

November 29: Ecuador-Senegal 9:00 am Khalifa International Stadium, Rayán

November 29: Netherlands-Qatar 9:00 am Al Bayt Stadium, Jor

B Group

November 21: England-Iran 7:00 am Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

November 21: United States-Wales/Scotland-Ukraine Winner 2:00 pm Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

November 25: Winner Wales / Scotland-Ukraine-Iran 4:00 am Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

November 25: England vs. United States 1:00 pm Al Bayt, Jor

November 29: Winner Wales / Scotland-Ukraine-England 1:00 pm Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

November 29: Iran-USA 1:00 pm Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

Group C

November 22: Argentina-Arabia 4:00 am Iconic Stadium, Lusail

November 22: Mexico-Poland 10:00 am Stadium 974, Doha

November 26: Poland-Saudi 7:00 am Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

November 26: Argentina-Mexico 1:00 pm Iconic Stadium, Lusail

November 30: Poland-Argentina 1:00 pm Stadium 974, Doha

November 30: Arabia-Mexico 1:00 pm Iconic Stadium, Lusai

Group D

November 22: Denmark-Tunisia 7:00 am Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

November 22: France-Winner Peru / Australia-United Arab Emirates 1:00 pm Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

November 26: Tunisia – Winner Peru / Australia-United Arab Emirates 4:00 am Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

November 26: France-Denmark 10:00 am Stadium 974, Doha

November 30: Tunisia-France 9:00 am Education City Stadium, Rayyan

November 30: Winner Peru / Australia-United Arab Emirates – Denmark 9:00 am Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Group E

November 23: Germany-Japan 7:00 am Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

November 23: Spain – Winner N.Zealand/Costa Rica 10:00 .m. Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

November 27: Japan-Winner N.Zealand/Costa Rica 4:00 am Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Rayyan

November 27: Spain-Germany 1:00 pm Al Bayt Stadium, Jor

December 1: Japan-Spain 1:00 pm Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

December 1: Winner N.Zealand/Costa Rica – Germany Al Bayt Stadium, Jor

Group F

November 23: Morocco-Croatia 4:00 am Al Bayt Stadium, Jor

November 23: Belgium-Canada 1:00 pm Ahbem bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

November 27: Belgium-Morocco 7:00 am Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

November 27: Croatia-Canada 10:00 am Khalifa Stadium, Al Rayyan

December 1: Croatia-Belgium 9:00 am Ahbem bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

December 1: Canada-Morocco 9:00 am Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

Group G

November 24: Switzerland-Cameroon 4:00 am Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

November 24: Brazil-Serbia 1:00 pm Iconic Stadium, Lusail

November 28: Cameroon-Serbia 4:00 am Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

November 28: Brazil-Switzerland 10:00 am Stadium 974, Doha

December 2: Cameroon-Brazil 1:00 pm Iconic Stadium, Lusail

December 2: Serbia-Switzerland 1:00 pm Stadium 974, Doha

Group H

November 24: Uruguay-South Korea 7:00 am Ciudad de la Educación Stadium, Rayán

November 24: Portugal-Ghana 10:00 am Stadium 974, Doha

November 28: South Korea-Ghana 7:00 am Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

November 28: Portugal-Uruguay 1:00 pm Iconic Stadium, Lusail

December 2: South Korea-Portugal 9:00 am City of Education Stadium, Al Rayyan

December 2: Ghana-Uruguay 9:00 am Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

knockout stage

Round of 16: As of December 3 Various stadiums

Quarterfinals: As of December 9 Various stadiums

Semifinals: December 13 and 14 1:00 pm Al Bayt and Iconic Stadiums

Third place: December 17 9:00 am Khalifa Stadium, Al Rayyan

Final: December 18 9:00 am Iconic Stadium, Lusail

